Watch Bob Become Sentry (and the Void) in Exclusive Thunderbolts* BTS Featurette

Thunderbolts* featured a group of castoffs from across the Marvel Cinematic Universe, along with a new character played by Lewis Pullman. The Top Gun: Maverick star played Bob, a powerful character also known as Sentry and his evil counterpart, the Void. Bob is a complex character to pull off, but Pullman was more than up for the task. The cast and crew of Thunderbolts* were left impressed by Pullman’s performance, and fans of the MCU will get to see them rain praise down on the Sentry actor in a special featurette for Thunderbolts*.

ComicBook has the exclusive preview of a Thunderbolts* featurette that puts the spotlight on Bob, Sentry, and the Void. Lewis Pullman kicks things off by saying that he had never heard of Sentry before he was approached by Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier. “I did a bunch of research before I started this, and it was extra gratifying to start doing a deep dive, and only finding that I felt more and more for [Bob], the more I learned,” Pullman said. Images from Sentry’s appearances in the comics also flash on the screen.

“I think Lewis is absolutely genius,” Florence Pugh says. “I couldn’t quite imagine where Bob was going to go in this, and I think what Lewis has done was really hard work. He really had to fill in a lot of blanks, and he did a masterful job.”

“This is a really hard part, you’re playing three people, essentially, ” Schreier says. He goes on to add how he and Pullman would have weekly meetings to discuss story beats, to decide what beats would be centered on Bob, Sentry, and Void at any given point in the movie’s story.

“Bob’s introduction is a pretty good one, I think, because you just get out of this massive fight sequence with all these superheroes, and then this weird guy just appears,” Pullman says. “The first act is trying to figure out is [Bob] a part of it, how can he help. A large part of Bob’s history is this repetition of wanting to help and wanting to be of service, but every time he tries, it always makes things worse.

While the movie is titled Thunderbolts*, the MCU movie revealed that the asterisk in the film’s name was just a placeholder. The team of misfits are officially the New Avengers, with Marvel Studios changing its marketing post-release to reflect the plot twist.

Thunderbolts* is available to buy digitally on July 1st, and you can own it on Blu-ray on July 29th.