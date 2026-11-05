TMNT Movie Franchise Gets Surprising Update After Another Reboot Was Already Announced

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem franchise may have life in it still, but it all depends on what happens with the sequel. After debuting in 2023, the Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg-produced reboot of the TMNT property not only brought a distinct visual style but also a youthful energy long absent from the series. Not only did the film get the best reviews in the franchise’s history (with a near-perfect 95% RT score), but a sequel came together fast. After changes at Paramount, though, its place at the studio seemed to be over before it could begin, with another TMNT reboot announced by the studio.

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As fans may recall, Paramount tapped Neil Mortiz, the producer from the hit Sonic the Hedgehog franchise, to spearhead a live-action/CGI hybrid Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie, currently scheduled for a 2028 release. In a new report on Skydance’s future plans for its animation studios, The Wrap offers a surprise revelation about the future of the Mutant Mayhem series. According to the trade, if the sequel to Mutant Mayhem is a success, the animated take on TMNT may not be dead after all, adding, “there will certainly be more in that world.”

TMNT: Mutant Mayhem Sequel May Not Be Final Chapter

Image courtesy of Paramount Pictures

News that Paramount isn’t totally writing off the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem franchise in favor of another take on the beloved series is pretty surprising. On one hand, hoping to replicate the success of the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise makes a lot of sense. The Sonic films have not only been a great boon for Paramount’s bottom line for the entire 2020s, but they were able to become a series with three movies (the fourth arrives next year) that have cumulatively made over a billion dollars globally after narrowly avoiding disaster with its initial teaser trailer and Sonic design.

Applying the same blueprint to Turtles makes a great deal of sense, but doing so at the expense of a franchise that was still working to establish itself in the world with Mutant Mayhem had fans confused. Reboots of the Ninja Turtles are nothing new to longtime fans, though, with every generation getting their own take on the material, but now that we know not all hope is lost for Mutant Mayhem, there’s reason to get a little excited about its future potential.

That said, there are not many franchises that can support both a live-action and animation franchise concurrently, and when they do, it’s because they’re the biggest characters on the planet with drastically different looks. Spider-Man famously did it with the MCU live-action movies happening around the animated Spider-Verse movies, while The LEGO Batman Movie had a markedly different idea for the hero despite arriving between Batman v Superman and Justice League. Can the Ninja Turtles find the same level of distinction between franchises? Time will tell, but if there’s one thing that all TMNT fans can agree on, it’s the more turtles the better.