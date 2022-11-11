Top Streaming Movie Sets Nielsen Record Despite Overwhelming Negative Reviews

Nielsen's latest batch of data has been released by the third-party viewership tracker and it came with a major surprise for the week of October 10th to October 16th According to Nielsen, the top movie on all streaming platforms that week was Halloween Ends, the final movie in the new trilogy from the slasher franchise. As they report, Halloween Ends was watched over 717 million minutes, accounting for just its first three days of release on Peacock. The film's status makes it not only the top streaming movie in that week but marks the first time ever that Peacock has nabbed a title on Nielsen's streaming Top 10.

This shouldn't be a huge surprise to some as Peacock previously announced that the film was their biggest premiere ever on the streaming platform, but another source backing up those numbers is a good thing overall. Perhaps the big surprise about Halloween Ends' streaming success is that it occurred after dismal reviews for the film. As of this writing Halloween Ends has a 40% Critical Rating on Rotten Tomatoes, just a few points higher than last year's Halloween Kills, but also has a 57% Audience Approval Rating, the lowest since Rob Zombie's Halloween II. In any event, Halloween Ends was a hit, leading the pack of all streaming movies for at least one week. Check out the latest Top 10 from Nielsen below.

