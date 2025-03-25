Prime Video Is Finally Streaming The Best Transformers Movie in Years

The Transformers franchise has been something of a roller coaster over the years. The original animated film is a massive favorite amongst fans, and Michael Bay’s first live-action adaptation in 2007 launched a new chapter for the Autobots and Decepticons. Since then, only Bumblebee has stood out as a real winner for the Transformers movies, but that changed last year with the release of Transformers One.
The animated feature acts as an origin story for so much of the Transformers saga that we’ve come to know and love. Since its release, Transformers One has been immediately recognized amongst fans as one of the franchise’s very best, and now that movie is available to stream on Prime Video.
Transformers One has been streaming on Paramount+ for some time now, but Tuesday morning saw it make its debut on Prime Video. This puts one of the most acclaimed Transformers movies of all time on an even bigger streaming platform, giving it more eyes than ever before.
Recently Added to Prime Video
Transformers One is not the first massive addition to Prime Video’s streaming roster this month. March has already seen recent hits like Smile 2 and Twisters added to Prime Video, but the streamer’s biggest day of new additions actually took place on March 1st. Below, you can check out the full list of movies that hit Prime at the start of the month.
90210 S1-5
12 Angry Men (1997)
A Fistful of Dollars
A Million Ways to Die in the West
Admission
All Saints
Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey
Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure
Blame it on Rio
Blue Velvet
Bowfinger
Cold Pursuit
Contagion
Dawn of the Dead (2004)
Delta Force
Delta Force 2: The Colombian Connection
Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
Doom (2005)
Easy Money
Flawless
Fluke
For a Few Dollars More
Getting Even With Dad
Hang ‘Em High
Harley Davidson and the Marlboro Man
Hoosiers
It’s Complicated
Koyaanisqatsi
Life (2017)
Lilies of the Field
Lone Wolf McQuade
Madagascar
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Michael Clayton
Midnight Run
Moonlight and Valentino
Mystic Pizza
Non-Stop
Once Upon A Crime
Penguins Of Madagascar
Pitch Perfect 2
Road House (1989)
Ronin
Rumble Fish
Snatch
Soul Surfer
Starship Troopers
Super 8
Tammy
The Accountant
The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the Eighth Dimension
The Andromeda Strain
The Best Man
The Front Runner
The Good, The Bad And The Ugly
The Hurricane
The Mule
The Night Of The Hunter
The Rundown
Thief
Touch of Evil
Wargames
Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins
Yours, Mine & Ours (1968)