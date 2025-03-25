Prime Video Is Finally Streaming The Best Transformers Movie in Years

The Transformers franchise has been something of a roller coaster over the years. The original animated film is a massive favorite amongst fans, and Michael Bay’s first live-action adaptation in 2007 launched a new chapter for the Autobots and Decepticons. Since then, only Bumblebee has stood out as a real winner for the Transformers movies, but that changed last year with the release of Transformers One.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The animated feature acts as an origin story for so much of the Transformers saga that we’ve come to know and love. Since its release, Transformers One has been immediately recognized amongst fans as one of the franchise’s very best, and now that movie is available to stream on Prime Video.

Transformers One has been streaming on Paramount+ for some time now, but Tuesday morning saw it make its debut on Prime Video. This puts one of the most acclaimed Transformers movies of all time on an even bigger streaming platform, giving it more eyes than ever before.

Recently Added to Prime Video

Transformers One is not the first massive addition to Prime Video’s streaming roster this month. March has already seen recent hits like Smile 2 and Twisters added to Prime Video, but the streamer’s biggest day of new additions actually took place on March 1st. Below, you can check out the full list of movies that hit Prime at the start of the month.

90210 S1-5

12 Angry Men (1997)

A Fistful of Dollars

A Million Ways to Die in the West

Admission

All Saints

Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure

Blame it on Rio

Blue Velvet

Bowfinger

Cold Pursuit

Contagion

Dawn of the Dead (2004)

Delta Force

Delta Force 2: The Colombian Connection

Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood

Doom (2005)

Easy Money

Flawless

Fluke

For a Few Dollars More

Getting Even With Dad

Hang ‘Em High

Harley Davidson and the Marlboro Man

Hoosiers

It’s Complicated

Koyaanisqatsi

Life (2017)

Lilies of the Field

Lone Wolf McQuade

Madagascar

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Michael Clayton

Midnight Run

Moonlight and Valentino

Mystic Pizza

Non-Stop

Once Upon A Crime

Penguins Of Madagascar

Pitch Perfect 2

Road House (1989)

Ronin

Rumble Fish

Snatch

Soul Surfer

Starship Troopers

Super 8

Tammy

The Accountant

The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the Eighth Dimension

The Andromeda Strain

The Best Man

The Front Runner

The Good, The Bad And The Ugly

The Hurricane

The Mule

The Night Of The Hunter

The Rundown

Thief

Touch of Evil

Wargames

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins

Yours, Mine & Ours (1968)