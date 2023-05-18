Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Box Office Tracking for Around $70 Million Opening

Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts is being projected for $70 million opening at the box office. The latest estimates place the Paramount action movie among one of the year's best at theaters from the opening frame. Fast X is speculated to have about $60 million on opening weekend with The Little Mermaid's 4-day total at $110 million. It feels like the movies are back in a big way. (At least with IP-driven titles, we're still waiting on the Everything Everywhere All At Once of this year with a little over half of 2023 behind us.) Transformers: Rise of the Beasts would actually run right over the last two movies in the franchise. Bumblebee only earned $21 million and Transformers: The Last Knight tapped-in at $44 million.

There's a sense that there's a reaching out with Transformers: Rise of the Beasts and to smaller extent Bumblebee before it. Producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura spoke previously about how there was a need for change. The Autobots and Decepticons have been at this for a long time now. It seems like there's a need for something different within the Transformers franchise. How curious it is that a solution presented itself with something from the recent past. In effect, Beast Wars and the Maximals became a way to deepen this conflict and the allure of that sweet 90s nostalgia has lured in some lapsed viewers.

"We have exhausted, I would say, the battle between the Autobots and Decepticons," franchise producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura, told the press before the latest Transformers installment hits theaters. "Saving the world is left to the Autobots, and in this case, the Maximals. If you've seen the other movies, you're going to see villains you've never seen before and a lot of elements we've never done before."

What Is Transformers: Rise of the Beasts About?

Here's how Paramount describes the upcoming spectacle: "Returning to the action and spectacle that have captured moviegoers around the world, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will take audiences on a '90s globetrotting adventure with the Autobots and introduce a whole new faction of Transformers – the Maximals – to join them as allies in the existing battle for earth." Steven Caple Jr. (Creed II) directs the new installment, which also stars Michaela Jaé Rodriguez as the Terrorcon Nightbird and John DiMaggio as the voice of Stratosphere and Transit."

Are you excited for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts? Let us know down in the comments!