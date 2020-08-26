Tremors: Shrieker Island Gets Trailer, Poster, and Synopsis

The original Tremors landed in theaters in 1990 and, 30 years later, the franchise continues to earn new installments, with the first trailer for the upcoming Tremors: Shrieker Island having been unveiled, in addition to the film earning an October 20th release date on Blu-ray and DVD. Not only will fans be excited that a new entry into the graboid-filled franchise is on the way, but Shrieker Island once again sees the return of Michael Gross as Burt Gummer, who has starred in all entries into the series. Check out the trailer for Tremors: Shrieker Island above and grab the movie on Blu-ray and DVD on October 20th.

In the new film, "When a group of wealthy trophy hunters genetically modify Graboid eggs to create the ultimate hunting experience, it isn’t long before their prey escapes the confines of their small island and begin terrorizing the inhabitants of a nearby island research facility. The head of the research facility and her second-in-command Jimmy locate the one man who is an expert in killing Graboids: the one and only and now reluctant, Burt Gummer. Once on board, Burt leads the group in an all-out war against the larger, faster, and terrifyingly intelligent Graboids and the swiftly multiplying Shriekers!”

Joining Gross in the film are Richard Brake, Jon Heder, Caroline Langrishe, Jackie Cruz, Cassie Clare, Sahajak Boonthanakit, Matthew Douglas, Randy Kalsi, Bear Williams, David Assavanon, Boonma Lamphon, Aukrawut Rojaunawat, Owen Macrae, Iris Park, and Mikey Black.

While fans are always delighted to see Gummer return for a new adventure, Gross revealed to SYFY WIRE that almost immediately after shooting a sequel, his reaction is that he's happy to leave the character behind.

“To be honest with you, every time we finish one I think to myself, ‘Okay, that's plenty. That's good. We've done it,’” Gross confessed. “And then something else comes along. Who knows? One of these days you may yet find him in a wheelchair with rocket mounts on the side of the chair. Wouldn't that be great?”

He added, "I do love this guy. He’s wonderfully crazy. I honestly feel a duty to protect him if you will, to be a kind of advocate for Burt and the way he thinks and how he might react in certain situations.”

Grab Tremors: Shrieker Island on Blu-ray and DVD on October 20th.

Are you looking forward to the new film? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.