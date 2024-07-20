Twisters Cast Crashes Luke Combs Concert To Chug Beers

Twisters was released in theaters this weekend, and it’s already thriving at the box office. If you’ve seen the movie, you know that it has a soundtrack featuring many big artists such as Luke Combs, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, Tyler Childers, Leon Bridges, Miranda Lambert, Kane Brown, and Shania Twain. Last night, the cast of Twisters decided to celebrate Combs’ involvement in the film by crashing his concert at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones, and Anthony Ramos surprised the crowd by joining Combs onstage to chug some beers.

Combs took to Instagram today to share a video of the chugging contest. “Hey Twisters cast, what you say we shotgun one?!” he captioned the post. You can check out the video below:

Twisters Tracklist:

Here’s the complete list of songs featured on the Twisters soundtrack:

“Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma” – Luke Combs “Ain’t in Kansas Anymore” – Miranda Lambert “Steal My Thunder” – Conner Smith (feat. Tucker Wetmore) “Feelin’ Country” – Thomas Rhett “The Cards I’ve Been Dealt” – Warren Zeiders “Never Left Me” – Megan Moroney “Out of Oklahoma” – Lainey Wilson “Hell or High Water” – Bailey Zimmerman “Dead End Road” – Jelly Roll “Country Classic” – Kane Brown “Tear Us Apart” – Sam Barber “Song While You’re Away” – Tyler Childers “Already Had It” – Tucker Wetmore “Chrome Cowgirl” – Leon Bridges “Death Wish Love” – Benson Boone “Boots Don’t” – Shania Twain & Breland “Stronger Than a Storm” – Dylan Gossett “Chasing the Wind” – Lanie Gardner “Leave the Light On” – Jelly Roll (feat. Alexandra Kay) “Before I Do” – Wyatt Flores & Jake Kohn “Caddo County” – The Red Clay Strays “Blackberry Wine” – Tanner Usrey “Too Easy” – Tanner Adell “Shake Shake (All Night Long)” – Mason Ramsey “New Loop” – Tyler Halverson “Touchdown” – Flatland Cavalry “Driving You Home” – Nolan Taylor “Wall of Death” – Wilderado, Ken Pomeroy, & James McAlister “(Ghost) Riders in the Sky” – Charley Crockett

You can find out how to purchase the Twisters soundtrack on CD or vinyl here.

What Is Twisters About?

Glen Powell in Twisters.

Twisters follows Kate Cooper (Daisy Edgar-Jones), a former storm chaser haunted by a devastating encounter with a tornado during her college years who now studies storm patterns on screens safely in New York City. She is lured back to the open plains by her friend, Javi (Anthony Ramos) to test a groundbreaking new tracking system. There, she crosses paths with Tyler Owens (Glen Powell), the charming and reckless social-media superstar who thrives on posting his storm-chasing adventures with his raucous crew, the more dangerous the better. As storm season intensifies, terrifying phenomena never seen before are unleashed, and Kate, Tyler, and their competing teams find themselves squarely in the paths of multiple storm systems converging over central Oklahoma in the fight of their lives.

Directed by Lee Isaac Chung (Minari), Twisters also stars Brandon Perea (Nope), Sasha Lane (American Honey), Daryl McCormack (Peaky Blinders), Kiernan Shipka (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Nik Dodani (Atypical), David Corenswet (Superman), Katy O’Brian (Love Lies Bleeding), and Golden Globe winner Maura Tierney (Beautiful Boy).

Twisters is now playing in theaters.