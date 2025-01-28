Venom Star Still Hoping to Show Up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Sony’s Spider-Man Universe may be on hiatus, but Venom: The Last Dance star Cristo Fernández is still hoping for a chance to appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Fernández is currently promoting his part in Sonic the Hedgehog 3, but in an interview with ComicBook he took some time to talk about his first role in the superhero genre. He played a bartender serving drinks to Eddie Brock in Mexico — first in the post-credit scene of Spider-Man: No Way Home and then in Venom: The Last Dance. Fernández is hoping that his bartender character can serve more super-powered customers soon.

“Well, look, if you ask me, I hope so,” Fernández said on returning to the MCU. “If it was up to me, I’d definitely give it a green light. I would love for that bar man to become a super bar man, to make super margaritas and super cocktails.”

If Fernández has heard anything specific about the future of his character, he’s hiding it well. The actor emphasized that his whole career still feels surreal to him, and he doesn’t take any of it for granted.

“Again, I’m just grateful,” he said. “It’s crazy — again, I never thought I was going to be an actor, I was a football soccer player. But, somehow, Spider-Man, Venom, Sonic, Transformers, those were video games and toys and things I played with when I was a kid, and that’s why I say that it’s good to have dreams. It’s good to work hard for your dreams, but you never know where your dreams are going to take you.”

Humble as he is, Fernández is a big enough star these days to hold Marvel Studios’ attention. However, the writers may struggle to bring a bartender from an alternate reality into the story. Fortunately, the set-up of the Multiverse Saga makes it pretty easy to re-cast an actor — Robert Downey Jr. is proof enough of that. At the same time, there’s nothing to suggest that Fernández is being considered for any other roles right now, so all we have to go on is his own willingness.

With or without the MCU, Fernández is clearly just getting started with an A-list career. Following his fan-favorite role as Dani Rojas in Ted Lasso, he has now also starred in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts and Sonic the Hedgehog 3, which is available now to rent or own digitally.