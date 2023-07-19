Watch Keanu Reeves Reunite With His Band Dogstar

Keanu Reeves has played many iconic roles throughout his career, but did you know he’s also a musician? It was revealed earlier this year that Reeves was reuniting with Dogstar, the alt-rock band that was formed in the 1990s under the name Small Fecal Matter. Reeves was the band’s bassist alongside drummer Robert Mailhouse and vocalist Bret Domrose. Not only is the band reuniting, but they’re releasing a new album and going on tour. The band played a show at The Roxy last night in Los Angeles, and today they shared their tour dates online.

“WE ARE BACK!!! Thank you to everyone who came out to The Roxy last night… We are so excited to announce our new album Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees out on October 6th on our label Dillon Street Records. A very limited quantity of signed vinyl is available in the Official Shop – act quick! Listen to the lead single ‘Everything Turns Around’ & watch the music video now. Next month, we kick off our 25+ date headline tour in North America & Japan. Get tickets this Friday at 10am local time. VIP packages available,” the band shared. You can check out their tour dates in the post below:

Videos from Dogstar’s performance last night have been circulating online. You can check out a video of Reeves rocking out in a post by The Hollywood Reporter below:

What’s Next For John Wick?

Considering the ending of John Wick: Chapter 4, it’s unclear if Reeves and director Chad Stahelski will be making a fifth film. The fourth movie was originally supposed to open in 2021 before the pandemic set back production. Not only was the movie pushed back, but the folks behind the scenes also had to alter their original plan to film the fourth and fifth movies together. However, Reeves will be playing John Wick again in the upcoming spinoff film, Ballerina.

“Look, I mean, this in a good way, it’s a business. When you have something successful, yeah, of course, you want to keep doing it,” Stahelski revealed in a recent interview. “But it’s very easy to be repetitive. The trick is how you be repetitive with individuality. How do you put your authorship or your agency into something that’s obviously been done three times before? The real question you ask yourself is not, ‘Do I want it?’ Yes, I wouldn’t mind doing it. We just tried to knock it out of the park. We tried to put everything on the table, take nothing, and leave it all. Like, ‘Fuck it, every idea. We’re not saving anything. We’re not trying to build. Just everything you got, leave it there.”

“We feel we put everything we had into John Wick 4, and we feel we completed the cycle. We feel like we ended it. So, we feel like, ‘You know, that was a great way to wrap up the previous three films and the fourth and deliver something satisfying and fun.’” Stahelski added.

