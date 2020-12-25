Wonder Woman 1984 Star Gal Gadot Teases Her Next Big Project

✖

Wonder Woman 1984 star Gal Gadot teased her next big project on Instagram. The DC Comics actress has been very busy over the last few years as she becomes more and more in demand across the entertainment landscape. She’s going to be alongside Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Ryan Reynolds in Red Notice on Netflix. COVID-19 has changed the game when it comes to making movies, but a lot of productions are still going on. Whatever’s next will look a lot different from either Red Notice or Wonder Woman 1984. But, the fans of the Warner Bros. superhero shouldn’t worry too much. Gadot has been confirmed to be back for Wonder Woman 3. WarnerMedia greenlit production on the sequel quickly after the movie’s simultaneous release on HBO Max. But, now her eyes are on the horizon and what’s coming next.

The actress wrote, “Getting ready for the next big thing! I absolutely love the feeling before a new project - the excitement, the intrigue, the nerves... Can't wait to get back on set @pilotwavemotionpictures”

When reflecting on the Netflix original film, the star had nothing but kind words to say about her co-stars. It was a unique experience to be filming in an unprecedented environment. Production had to halt because of the coronavirus epidemic and then all sorts of precautions were put in place to keep everyone safe.

"Now that I’m back home I’ve had time to reflect on the past couple of months shooting #RedNotice. In order to go back to work during the pandemic came with a lot of sacrifices especially from our amazing crew. In order to finish shooting the movie we had to be sequestered 24/7 and only go to and from set. The crew had to be away from their families for several months and they worked their butts off so we can all deliver the best movie possible while keeping everyone safe. I’m always aware of the fact that things are impactful and special only when there’s a collective force behind it. This one was for sure that. Thank you so much RedNotice crew. Thank you @rawsonthurber and my amazing co stars @therock and @vancityreynolds Can’t wait for all of you to see the movie!!!! It’s so damn good," Gadot wrote.

