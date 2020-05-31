New Details of Green Lantern's Role in Zack Snyder's Justice League

✖

New details surrounding Green Lantern’s role in Zack Snyder’s Justice League have trickled out. The filmmaker was answering questions on his Vero account about the hero. In the “history lesson” portion of the film, fans were delighted to see a Lantern featured. However, that would be all they would get for basically the entire movie. Well, Snyder said that this would not be the main Green Lantern that fans have come to know and love in other properties on his social media. That would mean that a main version of the character could make an appearance. The inclusion of a GL and Martian Manhunter are things that Snyder Cut fans have been begging for since the beginning and they could get their wish with the new version.

“As comic fans might know, there’s a key member of the Justice League missing from the Snyder film. We briefly glimpsed a Green Lantern of old in the history lesson, but what about Hal Jordan or Jon Stewart? The director told a fan on Vero that although the same Lantern from the past appears in his cut, it’s not *THE* Green Lantern,” Heroic Hollywood shared. “It suggests that when his cut arrives, we might finally see a version of the hero. Although, with a limited budget, it will be interesting to see if Green Lantern’s role is a cameo or something more substantial.”

So, the introduction that Snyder Cut fans really wanted out of the finished product could be on the way. Scale and budget remain a significant concern though, as Warner Bros. has reportedly allowed for 30 million dollars for Snyder’s efforts. That might seem like an absolute ton of money, but the VFX work on Zack Snyder’s Justice League will be extensive and thorough. There’s already been whispers about getting Henry Cavill back in front of a green screen to capture his likeness. (Have to do something about that mustache after all the fans took issue with the CGI.) It will be interesting to monitor as things progress.

All interested parties should know, Zack Snyder’s Justice League will premiere on HBO Max in 2021. That version of the movie will contain brand new bits and pieces like Green Lantern and Martian Manhunter. Warner Bros. has been excited about this project when they announced it ahead of HBO Max. This could be a movie or series that ends up defining the early days of the streaming service.

“I want to thank HBO Max and Warner Brothers for this brave gesture of supporting artists and allowing their true visions to be realized. Also a special thank you to all of those involved in the SnyderCut movement for making this a reality,” Snyder mentioned during the announcement.

Are you excited to see Green Lantern in the new version of Justice League? Let us know in the comments!

