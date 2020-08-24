Destination Star Trek Germany Postponed Due to Coronavirus

✖

Following the example set by Star Trek: The Cruise and Star Trek Last Vegas, this year's Destination Star Trek Germany convention has been delayed into 2021. The delay is due to the continuing coronavirus pandemic. The event organizer's posted a statement last week announcing the change. The statement addressed to Star Trek fans, reads, "We hope you are all well and have been staying safe these last few very strange months. We have missed you! Due to government restrictions it is with sadness we must postpone this October's Destination Star Trek Germany event in Dortmund. We hope you understand that our most important consideration is your health and so at the moment the best way to keep you safe is to move DST to a time when we can all be together in a risk free environment and so enjoy the event.

"The good news though is that we have a new dates of June 25-27, 2021, where all the COVID-19 issues should be behind us and we can bring you the best Star Trek event Germany has ever seen! We still plan to center it around Voyager’s anniversary, since it’s not fair that we were not all able to celebrate it properly this year and we know they are still really looking forward to seeing you, as your are them! We will also be adding new guests from all corners of the Star Trek franchise, so maybe your favorite will be there, and we are always open to hearing suggestions!

"Tickets already purchased will be automatically valid for the new date. In line with the government’s policy, if you cannot make the new date then you can get a voucher from us that you can use for any Destination Star Trek event, in Germany or the UK, or on any DST product, up until December 2022. If not used by then we will issue a straight refund to you. Please let us know at enquiries@destinationstartrek.com if you need to take a voucher."

The coronavirus pandemic has affected pop culture events worldwide. Major events including San Diego Comic-Con, New York Comic Con, and Dragon Con canceled their physical gatherings and went virtual. New virtual events, like this weekend's DC FanDome, have popped up as well.

Star Trek participated in San Diego Comic-Con at Home with a block of Star Trek Universe panels spotlighting Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard, and Star Trek: Lower Decks. Star Trek Universe will also be a part of New York Comic Con's virtual convention plans.

