Star Wars Revealing New Project Luminous Details Next Month

The live-action future of the Star Wars franchise might be relatively unknown, but over on the publishing front, Lucasfilm is set to reveal some details about their cryptic "Project Luminous" on February 24th. The initiative was announced last year, which confirmed that writers like Cavan Scott (Star Wars Adventures), Claudia Gray (Star Wars: Master & Apprentice), Charles Soule (Star Wars: Darth Vader: Dark Lord of the Sith), Daniel José Older (Star Wars: Last Shot), and Justina Ireland (Star Wars: Lando’s Luck) would all be involved, leaving fans to speculate not only about what mythology the campaign will explore, but also what media it will consist of.

The initial announcement included the confirmation that Disney Lucasfilm Press, Del Rey, Marvel, and IDW Publishing would all be taking part in the effort, implying that the storyline will be contained to novels and comic books. Additionally, rumors have circulated that Luminous could explore the High Republic age of the universe, which took place roughly 400 years before the events of the prequel trilogy, with various references to that point in time emerging in different corners of Star Wars media in recent months.

ABC correspondent Clayton Sandell was one of many journalists to reveal that an event would be happening on February 24th that would reveal details about the project.

As far as what's going on in other corners of the franchise, things are a little murkier.

The final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars is set to debut on February 21st on Disney+, an event which fans have been waiting for since the series was unexpectedly cancelled by Cartoon Network following Disney's purchase of Lucasfilm. Fans also know that we can expect the second season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian this fall, as it was confirmed by creator Jon Favreau.

Lucasfilm has also announced two more live-action TV series, one focusing on Rogue One: A Star Wars Story's Cassian Andor and K-2SO and another focusing on Obi-Wan Kenobi. Neither series has been given a set production start, but Obi-Wan actor Ewan McGregor previously claimed the shoot would start next January.

Last year, the studio confirmed releases dates for untitled Star Wars films in December 2022, December 2024, and December 2026, yet has offered no details of what those films could be. Star Wars: The Last Jedi writer/director Rian Johnson was announced to develop a trilogy of films, though no official updates have been offered since that 2017 announcement.

Stay tuned for details on the future of the Star Wars franchise.

What do you think Project Luminous will be? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!