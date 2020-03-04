Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: R2-D2 Gives C-3PO a Much Needed Reboot in Newly Released Clip

Disney and Lucasfilm are preparing for the home media release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker by releasing clips from the film online. These have included Rey’s run-in with Kylo Ren’s ship and Lando Calrissian’s pep talk to Poe. The list now includes another scene that shows R2-D2 rebooting C-3PO’s memory. Those who have seen the film will recall this happening after C-3PO’s memory is reset so that he can speak the Sith language and reveal the coordinates of Exegol. There’s a risk that C-3PO will lose his memories permanently, but R2-D2 is able to get them back online. You can watch the clip below.

Lucasfilm has released a few other clips from the home media release. These include the finale fight scene, the duel between Rey and Kylo Ren, and the reunion of Ben and Han Solo.

The home media release will also include some original special features. Here's a list of what to expect:

The Skywalker Legacy – The story lives forever in this feature-length documentary that charts the making of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Pasaana Pursuit: Creating the Speeder Chase – Dive into the making of the movie’s epic landspeeder chase and discover how this spectacular sequence was brought to the screen.

Aliens in the Desert – See what it took to create the Pasaana desert scenes, from the sheer scale and complexity of the shoot to its colorful details.

D-O: Key to the Past – Explore the ship that connects Rey to the mystery of her missing parents and get to know the galaxy’s newest, irresistible droid.

Warwick & Son – Warwick Davis, who played Wicket in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, dons the Ewok costume once more; this time joined by his son Harrison.

Cast of Creatures – The team behind the film’s memorable creatures reveal the puppetry, makeup, prosthetics and digital magic that bring them to life!

While some fans are waiting for the home media release to revisit the last chapter of the Skywalker saga, others are reading the film's novelization. The book reveals new details about the film's plot, including how Emperor Palpatine returned from the grave and the nature of that kiss between Rey and Ben Solo.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker releases on Digital HD on March 17th and 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on March 31st. Additional details about the release can be found here.

