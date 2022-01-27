The Book Of Boba Fett Is Now Officially Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes





The Book of Boba Fett is certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes and fans are pleased. It was a bit of a weird start for the Disney+ exclusive, but this latest episode pushed things over the top. The aggregator has Boba Fett sitting at 86% freshness at the time of writing. All of that checks out when you remember how much hype the streaming show had coming into this year. Boba Fett is one of those Star Wars characters that already had a big fanbase. His appearance during The Mandalorian last season was one of the most celebrated episodes. Now, Mando has repaid the favor and fans are all-in on the ride to the finale. With so many threads converging, it’s easy to forecast the action heating up in the last two episodes. But, all of that can wait as people pour over this week’s episode and revel in all the Star Wars content ahead this year. Check out the post down below.

Series star Temuera Morrison spoke to Comicbook.com during an exclusive interview about how his portrayal of Boba Fett differs from Jango. It’s a change in approach for sure, but there are some similarities. Clearly, fans have enjoyed his take on the character so far. Read what he had to say about The Book of Boba Fett.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I just think Boba had lost his dad at a young age. So I think he’s kind of a little bit more venomous and has a simmering kind of violence underneath him and a desire for revenge,” Morrison said. “Especially for people like Mace Windu so he can take on the respect that his father had. I was little bit better as Boba; I thought to Jango Fett- I wasn’t quite sure what I was doing there, but I was having so much fun. That was back in the year 2000 on Attack of the Clones in Sydney.

“But I think it’s the fact that he had to survive on his own a little bit more so and had a few more chips on his shoulders and had been through this solid experience and he’d been taken into a new tribe,” he added. “And obviously had been alone for a number of years. So finding this family, I guess in terms of the Tusken tribe, opened up new things. But again, in this Book of Boba Fett series, we get the chance to explore a lot of that void that we don’t know about because we didn’t see too much of Boba Fett. It’s given them a wonderful opportunity to open up fresh stories in the Star Wars saga.”

Have you been digging Boba Fett so far? Let us know in the comments down below!