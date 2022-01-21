Star Wars: Are Ewoks Coming to The Book of Boba Fett?

Over the course of four episodes, Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett has showcased well-known creatures from the galaxy far, far away in new and unexpected ways, with a recent video featuring star Temuera Morrison sparking speculation that Ewoks could be showing up before the first season concludes. In the video, Morrison makes reference to having worked with Ewoks, understandably igniting theories that such creatures will appear in a future episode. However, given the actor’s sense of humor not just in the rest of the video but also in other appearances promoting the show, it’s difficult to determine whether we can really expect the pint-sized characters to show up in a future installment of the series. New episodes of Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett premiere every Wednesday on Disney+.

“I like those Ewoks. They were great to work with. They were funny. They were funny,” Morrison shared in a video for BuzzFeed Celeb.

The video itself sees Morrison and co-star Ming-Na Wen taking a quiz based on their own personalities to help them determine which Star Wars villain they most closely resemble. Throughout the video, the pair jokingly tease one another about their answers, making it entirely possible Morrison was doing nothing more than joking when referencing working with Ewoks. Additionally, having been a staple of Star Wars conventions for the past two decades thanks to playing Jango Fett, it’s also possible that he was merely recalling encounters he may have had with cosplayers at such events.

Another theory is that Morrison may have filmed sequences for another project that took place on the Forest Moon of Endor. The finale of Star Wars Rebels confirmed that the clone Captain Rex had assisted the Rebels in destroying the Death Star II’s shield generator, which he would have done on Endor. With Morrison having played the clones in their live-action appearances, some fans are hoping Morrison played Rex in a sequence recreating the battle featured in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, which would have required him to star alongside a number of Ewoks.

Most of The Book of Boba Fett has unfolded on Tatooine, so the primitive nature of the Ewoks makes it unlikely that they would leave their forest habitat of Endor, at least on their own. Additionally, their physiology would make survival in such a harsh, desert terrain immensely challenging. Despite the many reasons why it seems unlikely that Ewoks could appear in the series, we surely can’t rule it out entirely.

Earlier in the season, audiences got to see the live-action debut of the Wookiee bounty hunter Black Krrsantan, whose physiology also isn’t entirely conducive to the desert climate. Of course, as proven in Star Wars: A New Hope, Chewbacca managed to survive the intense heat, so it would seem Wookiees are advanced enough to at least temporarily cope with such climates. Additionally, the depictions of Tusken Raiders and of rancors have offered new perspectives on cultures and creatures, with it being possible Ewoks could also be explored in more complex ways if Boba Fett finds a reason to leave Tatooine.

