Star Wars Day: Disney+ Debuts Star Wars Sizzle Reel

May the Fourth be with you, always — even when it's no longer May the 4th. On Star Wars Day, the annual celebration of all things galaxy far, far away, Disney+ debuted a promo highlighting the Star Wars movies and series now streaming for all subscribers. Lucasfilm launched Star Wars Day 2022 with a new Obi-Wan Kenobi trailer teasing the rematch between Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor) and Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen), merchandise sales on Amazon and GameStop, and a special sizzle reel previewing every Star Wars story that lives on only on Disney+.

In Disney+'s "Across the Galaxy" promo for May the 4th, the streamer touts the Star Wars titles streaming now, including the nine-episode Star Wars saga, from 1977's A New Hope through 2019's The Rise of Skywalker. Also available are the live-action series The Mandalorian and spinoff The Book of Boba Fett, featuring the adventures of the armored bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), Grogu, and Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison), the lording Daimyo of Tatooine.

Along with footage from the Star Wars movie saga, the spot features a snippet from Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi, the six-episode event series streaming on May 27.

Disney+'s Star Wars hub is where subscribers can watch episodes of the animated series Star Wars Rebels and The Clone Wars, Star Wars: Resistance, and the anime anthology Star Wars: Visions. Collections highlighting Obi-Wan Kenobi, Darth Vader, The Skywalker Saga, and vintage Star Wars are also available, along with behind-the-scenes documentaries Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge – Adventure Awaits, Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, and the just-released making-of special Disney Gallery: The Book of Boba Fett.

Upcoming Star Wars series not included in the sizzle include Ahsoka, starring Rosario Dawson as the former padawan of Anakin Skywalker, and Andor, the Rogue One spinoff series about Diego Luna's Rebel spy in the era of the Empire.

Starring Ewan McGregor, Moses Ingram, Rupert Friend, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Indira Varma, Sung Kang, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Benny Safdie, Kumail Nanjiani, and Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader, Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi premieres with two episodes May 27 on Disney+.

