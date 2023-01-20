Star Wars Fan Art Imagines The Last of Us's Gabriel Luna as a Jedi After Recent Comments

HBO recently released the series premiere of their live-action adaptation of the hit video game series The Last of Us, and it's already breaking an inch of records. The Last of Us has been critically praised and has a great score on Rotten Tomatoes, so it's no shock that it's getting as much love as it is. The series quickly became the second biggest premiere for HBO in the past ten years, coming in second to House of the Dragon. ComicBook.com and ET have even launched a companion podcast called The Last of Pods to accompany every episode week after week. Our very own Brandon Davis and ET's Ash Crossan launched the first episode and brought in series star Gabriel Luna as their first guest. During the episode, Luna revealed that his one wish was to join Lucasfilm's Star Wars franchise, and he even had a few characters in mind. Now, one artist has transformed the actor into a Jedi after his recent comments.

An artist on Instagram that goes by the handle of @Spdrmnkyxxiii created a new concept that imagines Luna as a Jedi. In the fan, the actor gets a blue lightsaber and a wardrobe fitting the Galaxy far, far away. While The Last of Us star hasn't been officially cast in a Star Wars project, his interest alone should be enough to get fans excited by the possibilities. You can check out the fan art below!

Craig Mazin, the Emmy-winning creator of HBO's Chernobyl, produced The Last of Us alongside Neil Druckmann, the creator behind the hit video game series. In an interview earlier this year, the writer said The Last of Us is the "greatest" video game story ever told. "It's an open-and-shut case: this is the greatest story that has ever been told in video games," Mazin said in an interview with Empire Magazine. "[Joel and Ellie] didn't shoot anything out of their eyeballs. They were just people. And that, in and of itself, is remarkably rare in games. The fact that they kept it so grounded, and really made you feel – I had never experienced anything like it, and I've been playing video games since 1977."

Joining Pascal (Joel) and Bella Ramsey (Ellie) include Gabriel Luna as Tommy, Anna Torv as Tess, Nico Parker as Sarah, Murray Bartlett as Frank, Nick Offerman as Bill, Melanie Lynskey as Kathleen, Storm Reid as Riley, Merle Dandridge as Marlene, Jeffrey Pierce as Perry, Lamar Johnson as Henry, Keivonn Woodard as Sam, Graham Greene as Marlon, and Elaine Miles as Florence. Original game stars Ashley Johnson and Troy Baker, having played the part of Ellie and Joel in both video games, are also set to appear.

The first episode of The Last of Us is now streaming on HBO Max. The show's first season is set to last nine episodes in total with new episodes rolling out on a weekly basis.

