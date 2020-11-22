Star Wars Fan Combines Darth Maul and Baby Yoda to Create Surprisingly Adorable Toy

✖

2020 certainly hasn't been the best year for anyone, but as it comes to a close, at least we can say we got new Baby Yoda content. The last few episodes of Star Wars: The Mandalorian have given us everything from Baby Yoda's controversial egg feast, an adorable macaroon mishap, and even a moment that reminded fans of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2's Baby Groot. Well, it's not just Star Wars canon that has us gushing over The Child. Chris Bobinski of Guru Studio took to Twitter earlier this year to share the crossover we didn’t know we needed: Baby Yoda and Darth Maul.

You'd think a mix between The Child and the Dathomirian would be a disturbing sight but it's actually beyond adorable. "Darth Yoda? Baby Maul? Darth Child? Either way, this was done for #revengeofthe5th #darthmaul #StarWars #thechild #babyyoda #TheMandalorian #late," @chris_bobinski posted back in May. You can check out the super cute creation below:

Speaking of Baby Yoda, Moff Gideon actor Giancarlo Esposito recently had a chat with ET and talked about what it's been like to act in a show alongside the megastar that is Baby Yoda:

“Look, you know, being on the set with this baby... We all, as cast members, Werner [Herzog] and myself, Pedro [Pascal], have all said different things about this very, very irresistible Yoda. I knew the first time I saw him he was going to be the star of the show.” He added, “I just reminded myself, ‘Do your part. Play nicely in the sandbox,’ ‘cause it’s the cutest baby ever."

"I know they went through great pains to figure out what that baby was gonna be physical, how and what it would be, and they… touched down in the right place. So, to be tied to this baby, it’s great. Just don’t let me catch you in season two," Esposito joked.

After being warned that Moff Gideon better not harm Baby Yoda, he added, “I just want to spend all my time with him, so as close as I can get, I will get. And believe me, I’m good at getting close."

What do you think about this Darth Maul/Baby Yoda mash-up? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!

Star Wars: The Mandalorian is now streaming on Disney+.