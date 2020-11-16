Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Reveals New Galactic Starcruiser Photos

✖

The openings of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida and at Disneyland in Anaheim, California have allowed the most devout fans of the galaxy far, far away to get a taste of what it would actually be like to live in the world of the franchise, though the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser experience at Walt Disney World will allow guests to stay overnight with an immersive experience. Thanks to the progress on the hotel's construction, the official Disney Parks blog unveiled all-new looks at the hotel rooms themselves, with fans having previously only witnessed glimpses of concept art. While an official opening date has yet to be unveiled, the hotel is expected to open next year.

"In a galaxy far, far away, progress continues at Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, where guests will live aboard a starship for a two-day, two-night experience. Unlike any typical cruise, though, you can become the heroes of your own Star Wars story in a new type of immersive experience that only Disney could create," Disney Parks describes the attraction. "Guests will cruise the galaxy in style aboard the Halcyon, known for its impeccable service and exotic destinations. Onboard, you’ll stay in well-appointed cabins, experience onboard dining, make a planet-side excursion to Black Spire Outpost on Batuu, and much more.

Making the hotel even more exciting for Star Wars fans are reports that, once entering the hotel, guests will be able to travel directly from it to the Galaxy's Edge area of the park, allowing guests to spend their entire trip exclusively encountering attractions celebrating Star Wars, making it the next best thing to starring in a sci-fi adventure.

(Photo: Disney Parks)

(Photo: Disney Parks)

Sadly, with the coronavirus pandemic seeing amusement parks around the world have to restrict guests and experiences, or shut down indefinitely, it's unknown when fans will get to experience the Galactic Starcruiser.

This past March, all major amusement parks shut their doors due to quarantine protocols, though Orlando and its numerous parks were allowed to reopen with new health and safety measures in place, though the status of the pandemic in California has prevented any of those parks from reopening. With the number of cases on the rise around the country in recent weeks, we won't be surprised if restrictions are imposed that makes Walt Disney World once again have to close its doors.

Stay tuned for details on Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser.

What do you think of the photos? Let us know in the comments below