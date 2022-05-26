Star Wars Turns Battersea Power Station Chimney Stacks Into Lightsabers in Viral Promotion

✖

Star Wars turned the Battersea Power Station chimney stacks into lightsabers as a part of a viral promotion. On Twitter, the UK's account for the brand showed off the red and blue lights coming out of the two buildings. Obi-Wan Kenobi is rapidly approaching and people are getting more excited by the day. Both Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen are returning for their roles after so many years away. The fans are expecting big things with both stars hinting at lightsaber battles between Obi-Wan and Darth Vader at some point. So, there's just a lot to be excited about when it comes to the Disney+ series. Just a day away, a lot of the questions about how the Jedi navigated the days after Order 66 was enacted will be here. Check out the post for yourself down below!

"Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader's lightsabers took the high ground last night, lighting up the iconic chimney stacks of Battersea Power Station," they wrote. "Don't miss #ObiWanKenobi, the Original Series, streaming TOMORROW only on @DisneyPlusUK!"

Christensen talked to Total Film about getting back into the mask as Darth Vader. He teased the lightsaber clashes that are waiting for people on Disney+. "We're more in line with the prequels than we are with how the fights are in the original trilogy," Christensen explained. "These characters have aged, but not that much yet."

"The whole experience was very surreal. Just the nature of coming back after all this time. It's such a unique opportunity -- one that both Ewan and I were very grateful for," Christensen told Entertainment Weekly in the past. "One of the things I loved so much about working on Star Wars projects is just that shared excitement. That everyone's real excited to be there. You feel that energy, and that's a really special thing."

Here's how Lucasfilm describes Obi-Wan Kenobi: "The story begins 10 years after the dramatic events of "Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith" where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader."

Are you hyped for Obi-Wan? Let us know down in the comments!