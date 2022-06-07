Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Fashion Collection Drops at Hot Topic

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Hot Topic is getting out ahead of this week's Obi-Wan Wednesdays reveals with a collection of styles inspired by the Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney+. The lineup is headlined by the Her Universe hooded Jedi dress and Darth Vader open cardigan pictured above, but fans can also pick up a long-sleeve t-shirt featuring the Jedi crest as well as a Loungefly mini backpack and matching cardholder with a chibi Obi-Wan vs Darth Vader design.

We are really loving the hooded Jedi dress in this collection. It features an allover print of crossed lightsabers and Jedi and Rebel symbols, side seam pockets, and a faux belt around the waist with ruching on the sides and lace-up detailing on the back. We also appreciate the subtle look of the Darth Vader cardigan. They could have gone all in with quotes like "Give yourself to the Dark Side" plastered on the back but, thankfully, they avoided that design element this time around. The faux leather shoulders do the job as an obvious no to Darth Vader's armor.

You can shop the Obi-Wan Kenobi fashion collection here at Hot Topic, where the majority of the new items are listed at 20% off at the time of writing. Plus sizes are also available. Inside that link you'll also find a wide range of Star Wars t-shirts and collectibles.

Lucasfilm and Disney+ describe the Obi-Wan Kenobi series as follows: "During the reign of the Galactic Empire, former Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi embarks on a crucial mission. Kenobi must confront allies turned enemies and face the wrath of the Empire." The series stars Ewan McGregor, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Sung Kang, Moses Ingram, Indira Varama, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Rupert Friend, Simone Kessell and Benny Sadfie.

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi is streaming on Disney+ now. New episodes air each Wednesday.