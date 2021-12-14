Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Star O’Shea Jackson Jr. Calls the Show the Best Job Ever

It turns out that appearing in a Star Wars television show is a pretty excellent job. That’s according to O’Shea Jackson, who is part of the cast of Disney+’s upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series, set to debut in 2022. Jackson tells ComicBook.com‘s sister site PopCulture.com that his Star Wars gig is “the best job I ever had in my life,” but he keeps his role a mystery, dodging the question when asked by faking a phone call from his boss. “I think Mickey Mouse is calling me, man. I’m going to have to get that,” Jackson jokingly says.

Jackson did say, “It was such an honor to work for Star Wars. I’m such a nerd. If anybody who really knows me knows I’m a nerd to the core. That was the best job I ever had in my life.” The series’ production has wrapped, but Jackson joked, “I just want to go back. I hope there’s reshoots. I can’t wait for people to see it. I can’t wait to see a trailer. I’m over here drooling like everybody else.”

Obi-Wan Kenobi occurs 10 years after Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. Ewan McGregor reprises his role as Kenobi during his years of exile on Tatooine between the prequel and original Star Wars trilogies. Hayden Christensen also returns as Anakin Skywalker, now Darth Vader, after falling to the dark side and his subsequent transformation. Star Wars producer Kathleen Kennedy recently described the reunion between the actors.

“The thing that was most exciting was being on the set and watching the two of them get excited,” Kennedy told Empire Magazine. “They hadn’t seen one another in a long time. I was surprised at just how incredibly emotional it was for each of them to find themselves back in these roles, and just realising how important Star Wars was to each of them. It was the beginning of their careers.”

Other confirmed cast members include Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse as Owen and Beru Lars, with Jackson, Moses Ingram, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, Benny Safdie, and Maya Erskine in undisclosed roles. Some fans think Qui-Gon Jinn (played by Liam Neeson in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace), Obi-Wan’s Jed master, will appear as a Force ghost, though Neeson denies it. The inclusion of Uncle Owen and Aunt Beru in the series also has some believing young Luke Skywalker will appear.

Are you looking forward to Disney+’s Obi-Wan Kenobi series? Let us know how you feel about it in the comments. Obi-Wan Kenobi premieres on Disney+ in 2022.

Photo by Tommaso Boddi/WireImage/Getty Images