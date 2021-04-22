Disney+'s Star Wars' Obi-Wan Kenobi Series Adds Maya Erskine to Cast

✖

At the end of March, the cast of Disney+'s Obi-Wan Kenobi series was announced and featured an exciting line-up of names. In addition to returning prequel stars Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan and Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader, the series will also see the return of Joel Edgerton as Owen Lars and Bonnie Piesse as Beru Lars. Star Wars newcomers include Eternals' Kumail Nanjiani, Game of Thrones' Indira Varma, and more! As of today, it appears a new name has been added to the line-up. According to Deadline, PEN15's Maya Erskine will now be a part of the series!

Deadline states that Erskine "will have a supporting role in at least three episodes." There are no further details about her character, but knowing how hilarious she is on PEN15, a series she created alongside Anna Konkle which was nominated at the Emmys for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series in 2019, we are certainly excited.

The rest of Obi-Wan Kenobi's cast includes Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie. Deborah Chow, who directed two episodes of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, is set to direct the entire series, which will take place ten years after Star Wars Revenge of the Sith and nine years before the original Star Wars. The series recently went into production, and a recent set photo revealed an iconic Skywalker location.

"It was such an incredible journey playing Anakin Skywalker," Christensen recently said to StarWars.com. "Of course, Anakin and Obi-Wan weren’t on the greatest of terms when we last saw them… It will be interesting to see what an amazing director like Deborah Chow has in store for us all. I’m excited to work with Ewan again. It feels good to be back."

In addition to Obi-Wan Kenobi, there are a lot of exciting Star Wars projects to look forward to, including The Book of Boba Fett, which was teased during The Mandalorian's season finale. The series is expected to be its own show, but with the same creative team as The Mandalorian. During the Disney Investor Day live stream back in December, Kathleen Kennedy announced a batch of new projects. Kennedy shared that two new Disney+ shows (Ahsoka and Rangers of the New Republic) will tie in with The Mandalorian, confirmed the untitled Star Wars film from Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi, shared footage from the new animated show The Bad Batch, gave fans a glimpse at the upcoming Rogue One prequel series Andor, and more.

Are you excited Maya Erskine is joining Obi-Wan Kenobi? Tell us in the comments!