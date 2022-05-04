Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi: Who Is the Fifth Brother?

✖

Today is Star Wars Day, and Disney is celebrating with a new trailer for the Obi-Wan Kenobi series debuting on Disney+ later this month. The trailer included a look at a character called Fifth Brother. He should be familiar to Star Wars Rebels fans but is making his live-action debut in Obi-Wan Kenobi. For the unfamiliar, ComicBook.com can provide some background on the villain hunting Obi-Wan Kenobi in the new limited Star Wars event series. If you plan to watch Star Wars Rebels or read certain Darth Vader comics, know that spoilers follow.

The Fifth Brother is an Inquisitor, which means he's a member of the Inquisitorius under the leadership of the Grand Inquisitor (who reports to Darth Vader). As an Inquisitor, Fifth Brother's mission is to hunt down what few Jedi survived the purge that followed the execution of Order 66.

(Photo: Fifth Brother in Star Wars Rebels, Lucasfilm)

Like the other members of the Inquisitorius, Fifth Brother was once a Jedi. After the rise of the Galactic Empire, whomever Fifth Brother once was fell to the dark side of the Force. His fall may have come through torture based on what Jedi: Fallen Order tells us about the Inquisitorius. Like the other Inquisitors, he first trained under the Grand Inquisitor to master the power of the Dark Side and then later under Darth Vader. The Fifth Brother lost his right hand while training with Vader. Haughty, confident, and amoral, the Fifth Brother worked alongside Vader as part of the Inquisitoriius, which is when Obi-Wan Kenobi occurs.

Later, in Star Wars Rebels, after the Grand Inquisitor's death, Fifth Brother and Seventh Sister are dispatched to squash the growing rebel movement on Lothal by hunting down two emerging Jedi, Kanan Jarrus and Ezra Bridger. The pair of Inquisitors harassed but proved unable to defeat the Spectres.

The Fifth Brother's final mission would be to the planet Malachor, where he and Seventh Sister were to aid the Eighth Brother in finding a lost Sith Holocron. On Malachor, the Inquisitors ran into Kanan, Ezra, former Jedi Ahsoka Tano, and former Sith apprentice Darth Maul. The force-sensitive heroes and villains engaged in lightsaber combat, with Maul ultimately slaying both of the Inquisitors.

What do you think of Fifth Brother's live-action debut in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series? Let us know in the comments. The Obi-Wan Kenobi series will debut with two episodes on Disney+ on May 27th. New episodes will follow on Wednesdays on Disney+.