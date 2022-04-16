Star Wars: Obi-Wan Star Teases “Wonderful Cameos” in Disney+ Series

Obi-Wan Kenobi is set to premiere on Disney+ later next month and not much is known about the series. The Star Wars series released a cool new trailer that revealed Rupert Friend as Star Wars: The Clone Wars character the Grand Inquisitor. Friend has been doing press for his new series Anatomy of a Scandal, and he teased that series series will feature some previously unannounced cameos. While speaking with HeyUGuys (via The Direct), the actor stated that the series will have some “Wonderful Cameos”.

“If it’s possible to be any more excited than folks already are, I would be. I think [the series] is one of the most thrilling additions to the Star Wars canon. I think Ewan McGregor is doing things with that role that is a dream for fans of the original films. You know, we can’t obviously have Alec Guinness back, but I just think Ewan was absolutely born to play that part. And wonderful cameos from people I obviously can’t tell you, but Easter eggs galore… Yeah, it’s a thrilling ride.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Obi-Wan Kenobi introduces us to a live-action version of the Grand Inquisitor, who previously appeared in the animated Clone Wars series, played by Friend, and the trailer gave us an intriguing first look at him. Previously, the actor revealed some new information on his new role. While speaking with The One Show (via Digital Spy), the Obi-Wan Kenobi star broke his silence on bringing the character to life.

“It was a sweaty, sweaty suit and I did sweat buckets inside the prosthetics which would pour across my face at the end of a day,” Friend revealed. “And make me look like a very, very miserable clown. But so worth it!”

Friend went on to reveal his feelings on being a part of the amazing world Lucasfilm and Star Wars have created. The actor praises the fantastic stories the franchise has had over the years as well as how it felt to be a part of the new series: “It’s amazing. They have literally built a universe over the years and the incredible thing about is the relationship between the stories and the fans is completely interlaced – they are as connected with those stories as those of us who make it and you really feel like you’re in dialogue as you do it… It’s an amazing thing to be a part of.”

Obi-Wan Kenobi will premiere May 27th, 2022 on Disney+. The series stars Ewan McGregor, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Sung Kang, Moses Ingram, Indira Varama, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Rupert Friend, Simone Kessell and Benny Sadfie. What did you think of Rupert Friend’s Grand Inquisitor? Are you excited about the series? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @NateBrail up on Twitter!