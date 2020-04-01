New Star Wars: The Clone Wars Clip Sees Ahsoka Attempting an Escape

After years of waiting, Star Wars: The Clone Wars fans are finally getting the Ahsoka Tano adventures they’ve been hoping for, with the budding Jedi being featured front and center in this week’s upcoming new episode. The current run of episodes sees Ahsoka getting caught up in the underworld of organized crime, forcing her and her allies to make some desperate choices, as you can see in the above clip from this week’s episode. Check out the new clip above and tune in to the all-new episode when it lands on Disney+ this Friday, with new episodes continuing to debut each week on the service.

After being imprisoned by the Pykes, Ahsoka Tano and the Martez sisters manage a daring escape of their stronghold. Together they flee through the city to their ship, desperate to evade the Pyke forces in pursuit in “Dangerous Debt,” an all-new episode of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, which debuts this Friday, April 3rd on Disney+.

Fans first met Ahsoka back in the debut of The Clone Wars, first as a feature film and then in the regular series. While some fans were apprehensive about the animated adventures, given that it focused on a more recently explored period in the history of the franchise, the compelling storytelling on display won over many fans, ultimately making Ahsoka one of the series’ most beloved heroes.

Since Disney purchased Lucasfilm in 2012 and the studio announced that new films would be crafted in the series, fans hoped we’d get to see the character transition to the live-action world. Sadly, the purchase of the studio also resulted in the unexpected cancellation of The Clone Wars, which included a cliffhanger for Ahsoka.

Fans were somewhat relieved when Ahsoka returned for the animated Star Wars Rebels, which confirmed that the character had survived through the events of the prequel films, with that series finale even confirming she survived through the events of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. Audiences grew even more excited when we heard the voice of Ahsoka Tano in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, courtesy of actress Ashley Eckstein, who has voiced the character since her inception.

Recent reports claim that Rosario Dawson has been cast as Ahsoka in Season Two of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, which Lucasfilm has yet to confirm.

