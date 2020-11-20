Star Wars: The Mandalorian’s “Chapter 12” Paid Tribute to Taika Waititi’s IG-11

✖

The latest episode of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, "Chapter 12: The Seige," is now available to watch on Disney+ and featured everything from mysterious new stormtroopers to adorable Baby Yoda moments. The episode also featured the return of important season one allies, Greef Karga (Carl Weathers) and Cara Dune (Gina Carano). If you recall, the pair teamed up with Mando (Pedro Pascal) and Baby Yoda (himself) at the end of the first season, but they also had some help from IG-11 (Taika Waititi). The assassin droid turned nurse droid sacrificed himself at the end of the first season, and it looks like his companions have not forgotten about him. Now that Greef and Cara are running things on Nevarro, it appears they've paid tribute to their fallen friend in the form of a statue.

"There is an IG-11 statue at the background of #TheMandalorian Chapter 12," @LSpecialist323 pointed out on Twitter. You can check out a screenshot from the moment below:

Earlier this year, Waititi earned an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance for his portrayal of IG-11. "The entire planet is buzzing about me being nominated for my robotic acting. Guys, there are other nominees outside of the coveted Voice-over Character category. Ugh, it can't be all about me ALL OF THE TIME," Waititi joked on Twitter. The actor/director also paid tribute to his fellow nominees, saying, "Some people's acting skillz are so powerful that they don't even need to use their face!"

"Chapter 12" also marked Weathers' Mandalorian directorial debut. When asked to share what he's most excited about for season two by ET Canada, Weathers answered, "Well, of course, the episode I directed! [Laughs] The episode I directed, in our schedule, was episode 4."

"It came about because I got down to my knees and begged Jon Favreau, 'Please, please, please, let me direct an episode,'" Weathers previously shared with Breakfast Television Toronto. "And he said, 'If we have a Season 2, we'll take a look at doing that.' And true to his word, he came through, he delivered." Weathers' television directing credits also include episodes of Sheena and Hawaii Five-0.

