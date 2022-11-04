Star Wars: Moff Gideon Rumored to Be Sporting New Look in The Mandalorian Season 3

In his various appearances in The Mandalorian, Giancarlo Esposito's Moff Gideon largely relied on his ruthless and strategic actions to intimidate others, but according to a new rumor from Star Wars New Net, the villain might be taking on an intense look to strike fear into the hearts of his adversaries in Season 3 of the series. In fact, their report implies that Gideon could even be taking a style cue from Din Djarin himself when it comes to his ensemble, managing to utilize pieces of equipment that would be both fashionable and functional. Season 3 of The Mandalorian is expected to debut on Disney+ in 2023.

WARNING: Potential spoilers below for The Mandalorian

While it's unclear how much the trajectory of the new season could incorporate the new armor, the report from the outlet could potentially serve as spoilers for the upcoming season.

Star Wars News Net details, "We've learned that in Season 3 Moff Gideon will have new armor and a new helmet. The helmet will be black with red eyes and horns on it. The horns will be six, similar to what Darth Maul had. It will resemble a Mandalorian helmet, but it won't be exactly the same as the other Mando helmets we've seen. It will look closer to Boba Fett's helmet but it will be black, shiny, and very sleek. It will also be a bit bigger than the rest. Gideon is getting a full upgrade as he will also have a black and red jetpack."

With Moff Gideon seemingly having been apprehended and his schemes thwarted in the Season 2 finale, it's unclear if the next time we see him he will have made these upgrades or if this look doesn't debut until the end of the season, so fans are left to speculate about how this ensemble will tie into Season 3's actual narrative.

Whether this outfit does come into play in Season 3 or not, Esposito made some big promises about the new season.

During an appearance at Thomas J. Henry's Superhero Car Show & Comic Con earlier this year, per Countdown City Geeks, Esposito teased of the new season, "I got to tell you, just to share something with you without spoiling anything. Season 3 of The Mandalorian is off the chain! You'll be amazed!"

