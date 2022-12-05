Star Wars: The Mandalorian Creators Tease Returning Actors, Directors, and Big Surprises in Season 3

It's been more than two years since Star Wars fans have gotten new episodes of The Mandalorian, leaving us to wonder what to expect in Season 3 of the series, with creators Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni teasing at CCXP that there will be familiar actors and directors all returning for the new episodes, yet there will still be plenty of surprises in store for viewers. Given that the Season 2 finale of the series delivered one of the most talked-about moments in pop culture when Mark Hamill appeared as the young Luke Skywalker to take Grogu off to train as a Jedi, the creators hinted that we shouldn't expect jaw-dropping surprises quite on that level. Season 3 of The Mandalorian is set to premiere on Disney+ on March 1, 2023.

"We like to keep surprises so that each week as we tune in, we get to discover things. Hopefully, unexpected things occur," Favreau introduced a Season 3 trailer at the convention, per Collider. "I think it was really wonderful that everybody that worked on the show was able to keep Grogu a secret until he was revealed in the first episode. Also with Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker appearing in Season 2. Not everything is gonna be a big surprise like that, but each week it should be something unexpected happening. And that's the idea of having a serialized television show where, what's nice about it compared to a film, is that every week, everybody gets to see a chapter and discusses it and guesses what's gonna happen next."

He continued, "I will say, though, that the scope of it is getting bigger. We have really cool space battles, we have lots of Mandalorians, we have the planet of Mandalore, which we've been talking about for a long time. We learn more about the Mandalorian culture, and of course, all the great actors that you've seen from seasons previous, many of them returned, and we get to see them all work together on this show. So it's been a very ambitious season, a lot of our directors have returned, a very experienced team that has been working on The Mandalorian for a long time. And I think that people are gonna be really excited when they see what we have in store. Hopefully, each week it will be like opening a Christmas present for everybody with surprises and something that delights them."

The last time audiences saw Din Djarin and Grogu was in Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett, which confirmed that "Baby Yoda" opted to leave his Jedi training to instead reunite with his former guardian. Based on these comments from Favreau about the new season, we will likely be seeing more of the journey of the darksaber as opposed to expecting reveals along the lines of the return of Boba Fett or other well-known figures from the galaxy far, far away playing prominent roles.

