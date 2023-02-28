The Mandalorian: Jon Favreau Explains Possible Star Wars Movie Connections

While figures from The Mandalorian haven't yet made the jump to the big screen, the series has incorporated some elements from theatrical experiences, but creator Jon Favreau recently recalled that a priority with the Star Wars series is to connect all corners of the franchise as opposed to directly finding connections to films in the series. For certain generations of Star Wars fans, the original trilogy was the biggest touchstone for the saga, though in the past four decades, there have been a number of other seminal stories being told in the galaxy far, far away that aren't specifically live-action movies. Season 3 of The Mandalorian debuts on March 1st.

"Let's just look at Dave Filoni's past, look at how The Clone Wars affects, how it weaves within stories that existed before," Favreau shared with ComicBook.com of the connections between stories. "I think we're always looking to all of Star Wars and I think that each generation connects with a different aspect of it. I was 10 when the first movie came out, so I have the deepest connection with those characters. But now dealing with people who are millennials, the prequels are theirs, and Gen Z has Clone Wars, has the sequels, and then even the [Expanded Universe], for those of us who live through the moments where there wasn't a lot of Star Wars and there was Star Wars being generated around games and around books and comics."

He continued, "So we like to pull everybody together. Much like at the conventions, when you go to the conventions, you have people from all different parts of the world dressing up as different characters all having a ball together. I think that really captures what my experience has been with the fans, and so we try to just acknowledge and draw in as much as we can and give acknowledgments that we're paying attention to everything going on in Star Wars and try to include it in the show."

It's hard to deny how exciting it was to see Luke Skywalker emerge in the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian, but for certain audiences, seeing the live-action debut of Ahsoka or of Cad Bane in Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett could be considered arguably just as exciting. We can surely expect Season 3 of the series to have plenty of surprises to delight fans of any generation.

The upcoming Season 3 of the series is described, "The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together."

