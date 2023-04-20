Two Netflix Favorites Beat Out The Mandalorian in Latest Streaming Charts

Disney+ released the season finale of The Mandalorian Season 3, and it was absolutely amazing. The Mandalorian Season 3 finale wrapped up a massive Moth Gideon thread and made some interesting choices that will affect the Star Wars universe for quite some time. While The Mandalorian did some big things for Star Wars, it seems that the numbers for the series may be lower than expected, with two Netflix series beating them out. According to Nielsen, during the week of March 13th, YOU and Shadow and Bone both beat out The Mandalorian Season 3, with the former coming in first place and the latter coming in second. The Mandalorian actually came in third place in its second week of streaming on Disney+.

Netflix's YOU Will End With Season 5

Netflix recently made the official announcement that YOU will be ending with its fifth season in a press release today, providing details on YOU's Final Season:

Showrunner Sera Gamble will take on a reduced role as executive producer, as she focuses on other projects. Executive producers Michael Foley and Justin W. Lo will step in as co-showrunners, and they released a statement saying: "Working with Greg and Sera on YOU has been a highlight of our careers and we're incredibly honored to be entrusted with the final chapter of Joe Goldberg's story."

YOU creators Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter also weighed in, saying: "We are so incredibly grateful to Netflix and Sera and everyone that has been a part of this show from the beginning. Sera is the most brilliant writer and partner and she will remain a key part of the YOU family as an executive producer. We intend to bring her every idea we can from our company for years to come. Ever since our friends at Alloy shared Caroline Kepnes' fantastic book we have always conceived it as a five season journey. We are excited to continue our relationship with Mike and Justin as they take over the reins as co-showrunners and prepare to bring Joe Goldberg home."

Netflix Recently Revealed That They Are Ending DVD Shipments

"After an incredible 25 year run, we've decided to wind down DVD.com later this year," Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos said in a statement. "Our goal has always been to provide the best service for our members but as the business continues to shrink that's going to become increasingly difficult. So we want to go out on a high, and will be shipping our final discs on September 29, 2023."

What is The Mandalorian Season 3 About?

The Mandalorian Season 3 is the most recent Star Wars project to be released in Disney+. The third season of The Mandalorian is described as follows, "The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together."

The Mandalorian Season 3 is exclusively streaming on Disney+ while YOU Season 4 and Shadow and Bone Season 2 are both streaming exclusively on Netflix.

