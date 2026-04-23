6 Romantasy Book Series That Just Keep Getting Better

If you’ve already fallen down the romantasy rabbit hole, you know how it works: the first book hooks you with a pretty good idea, a high-tension romance, and a magical world that feels amazing. But the real question is this: is the series going to grow, or is it going to drag? Because some sagas start strong and lose steam fast, while others start just good enough, and before you know it, you’re on book three completely obsessed, because the worldbuilding is richer, the character arcs have more layers, and the romance has become the center of everything.

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And this list is for that second type. Here are 6 major book series that really understand the long-form format and know how to level up with every installment. Building a romantasy series might sound easy, but it takes a lot to make a reader want to keep investing their time in it.

6) House of Devils

image courtesy of Scarlett Press

Underrated and still not talked about enough, House of Devils is perfect for readers who lean more toward an urban fantasy vibe. If you’ve ever been into The Mortal Instruments or Crescent City, there’s a good chance you’ll have a lot of fun with this series, which starts with City of Gods and Monsters and has four books so far. Written by Kayla Edwards, it blends romance and fantasy, but also dives into crime and darker supernatural elements in a city inhabited by humans, gods, and monsters. The story follows Loren Calla, a human whose friend is kidnapped, forcing her to cross paths with Darien Cassel, the leader of one of the city’s most feared groups.

The first book is heavy on worldbuilding, so it spends a lot of time setting up the city of Angelthene, the creature system, and the dynamic between humans and Darkslayers — meaning there’s a lot of information being thrown at the reader all at once. But if you stick with the series, things start to come together in a much more satisfying way: the later books focus on consequences, alliances, additional POVs, and, of course, the development of the central romance. Some readers love it right away, but plenty agree that even if the beginning feels a bit uneven, everything clicks once the plot stops being just about surviving in the city.

5) Fae & Alchemy

image courtesy of Grand Central Publishing

When Fae & Alchemy launched with Quicksilver, it stirred up a lot of buzz among book lovers for a long time, mainly because it seemed to have everything people want in a fae-centered romantasy. Written by Callie Hart, the series is planned as a trilogy and currently has two highly praised books out so far. The story follows Saeris Fane, a human thief who ends up being transported into a fae world filled with alchemy, politics, and magic. In the middle of it all, she becomes tied to Kingfisher, a powerful and dangerous fae warrior. And like the previous series, this one also focuses on introducing its universe — but it does so with a bit more balance.

The first book already delivers the couple’s dynamic as a strong enemies-to-lovers setup, but it’s cleanly balanced with worldbuilding and emotional development without losing focus. Then book two is where things really start to kick into gear (especially since the first one ends on big plot twists). Some readers consider the sequel more chaotic, since it can go a little overboard with how much happens, but that’s also exactly why the series starts feeling bigger: it stops being just romantasy setup and begins sharing space with war and larger-scale conflict, which naturally gives the story more weight overall.

4) The Kindred’s Curse Saga

image courtesy of Atria Books

The Kindred’s Curse Saga starts with Spark of the Everflame, and it’s the most straightforward entry in the series since it feels like it’s welcoming the reader in and signaling that this is going to be an easy, addictive ride. Written by Penn Cole, the story is planned as five books, but so far only three have been released. The plot is set in Emarion, a world ruled by the Descended, who are powerful beings that control mortals through an extremely unequal power system. The healer Diem Bellator is trying to live a normal life until her mother’s disappearance shatters that stability, pulling her into a slow-burning love story with Luther Corbois, a prince.

In the first book, readers get a clear sense of the magic system, the social hierarchy, and the central romance dynamic, but there aren’t any major structural twists yet, which is exactly why it feels so accessible. The series is intentionally built as a slow escalation, and that pacing actually works in its favor because it makes the immersion feel natural. Then the later books start widening the political and magical scope, and the romance becomes an active part of the main conflict. Everything starts connecting, and the payoff gets bigger with every installment — the deeper you get, the more the world starts hitting back with consequences one after another.

3) Blood and Ash

image courtesy of Blue Box Press

This one is for readers who love diving headfirst into a complicated universe, because it’s a full pyramid scheme once you start factoring in the spin-off timeline. The Blood and Ash series is one of the most famous (and one of the longest) romantasy franchises out there, with six books currently released in the main saga, plus a prequel series that’s already finished. Written by Jennifer L. Armentrout, the story follows Poppy, a young woman raised as “the Maiden,” isolated from the world under strict religious and political rules, until she starts questioning everything and gets involved with Hawke, a guard who completely changes her perspective.

The first book leans into romance and world mystery, but a lot of key information is intentionally held back for later. Some readers don’t vibe with the pacing, since the way the world is explored can feel a little slow or not as dynamic as it could be. But with every new installment, more pieces of the mythology are revealed, and the romance stays front and center the entire time. The reason most people often say the series gets better as it goes is because the secrets keep stacking up, and the cliffhangers are huge at the end of each book. Besides, the details actually start paying off as the conflicts grow. It’s a romantasy universe that always expands, but without turning into a total mess.

2) The Empyrean

image courtesy of Entangled Publishing

By this point, pretty much everyone has heard of Rebecca Yarros’ The Empyrean series — and for good reason, since a TV adaptation is already in development. Starting with the massively popular Fourth Wing, the saga is planned as a five-book series, with only three books currently published so far. It’s a little different from what romantasy fans usually get, but it still checks every box the genre thrives on. The story is set at Basgiath War College, where cadets have to survive brutal training in order to become dragon riders. And on top of that, it gives one of the most talked-about romances in recent years.

The main character, Violet Sorrengail, is the daughter of a powerful general who ends up crossing paths with Xaden Riorson, a wing leader and someone she has reason to clash with, since he’s the son of a rebel leader executed by the government. So you’re getting pure survival energy, a massive cast, nonstop competition, and a romance that feels borderline forbidden from the start. But the real reason the series keeps getting better is that it doesn’t stay trapped in the military academy formula. Once the story breaks out into a bigger war-driven plot with politics, secrets, and larger stakes, everything levels up fast. The scope gets bigger, the twists hit harder, and the series becomes more addictive.

1) A Court of Thorns and Roses (ACOTAR)

image courtesy of Bloomsbury Publishing

Another well-known series and the pioneer of modern romantasy is A Court of Thorns and Roses (ACOTAR). If fae characters are basically everywhere in the genre right now, a huge part of that is because of this series. Written by Sarah J. Maas, it currently has five published books, . The story follows Feyre Archeron, a young human woman who hunts to keep her family alive. During one of her hunts, she kills a wolf who turns out to be part of the fae, and as punishment, she’s taken across the border into the magical land of Prythian. And much like The Kindred’s Curse Saga, the beginning is also the most straightforward part of the entire saga.

The first book doesn’t always win people over, but that’s the point: if you want to understand why this story became such a phenomenon, you have to get to book two, because that’s where everything shifts: the world opens up, the romance takes a completely different direction, and suddenly, the conflict becomes just as important as the love story. In terms of romantasy, this is a series that clearly knows what it’s doing. Expect several courts, wars on a scale you usually only see in movies, constant consequences, side romances, and character arcs that keep getting more layered and complicated. The first book is basically just the launchpad.

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