House of the Dragon Might’ve Just Explained Why Aegon’s Dream Isn’t In Game of Thrones

Warning: This article contains SPOILERS. House of the Dragon Season 3’s first major casualty will have an impact on the future of House Targaryen in more ways than one. The third season’s opening episode, “Salt and Sea, Fire and Blood,” ended with a devastating twist, as Jacaerys Velaryon and Vermax were killed. It’s yet another cruel blow to Rhaenyra Targaryen and Team Black, coming after what was otherwise a victory at the Battle of the Gullet, which saw the Triarchy destroyed and both Sharako Lohar and Tyland Lannister killed as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It means that not only has Rhaenyra lost a child for the third time – following the death of Lucerys at the hands, or rather, mouth, of Vhagar, and Visenya being stillborn – but she has now lost her heir. Jace was her eldest son, and she had already started preparing him to sit the Iron Throne after her, though it’s something she has yet to accomplish herself. That means her remaining son from her marriage to Laenor Velaryon, Joffrey, will now become her heir – but will he learn about Aegon the Conqueror’s dream?

Aegon’s Dream Might End With Rhaenyra & Jacaerys

Image via HBO

By House of the Dragon Season 3’s timeline, Aegon’s dream has endured for over 130 years. Named A Song of Ice and Fire, the prophecy foretold of a great winter from the far North, which would plunge the world into darkness, and only a Targaryen on the throne could unite the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros to defeat it. This is, of course, about the White Walkers, and while it isn’t in any of George R.R. Martin’s books, nor Game of Thrones, it has become a key driving force behind the Dance of the Dragons.

Having been passed down from king to heir for decades, it is possible that Rhaenyra will continue this with Joffrey… but then again, maybe not. Whereas Jace was very much someone who wanted to perform his duties as heir and was so keen on being involved in the battle that he locked his mother in her chamber while he flew off to war, Joffrey really is just a kid. He’s only about six at this point in the show, and given everything else Rhaenyra is dealing with, it’s very possible she simply won’t tell him, and that he wouldn’t fully understand if she did.

Because it was only introduced in the prequel, we have no idea which later Targaryens may or may not know about Aegon’s dream. Certainly, there’s no sign of the prophecy in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, suggesting it hasn’t made it that far. However, Rhaegar Targaryen does know about (and believes in) the Prince That Was Promised, which is now entwined with this, but he might have learned of it through other means – after all, given Melisandre also speaks of the Prince That Was Promised, it seems that was more widespread than Aegon’s dream specifically.

Warning: The next part contains SPOILERS for Fire & Blood, and so future spoilers for House of the Dragon.

Image via HBO

Thematically, it makes a lot of sense for the prophecy to end with the Dance of the Dragons. This is the beginning of the end of House Targaryen: the family decimates itself, and loses most of its dragons (only four survive, and the creatures have died out completely within two decades of the war ending).

Though the dynasty endures for another 150 years or so, this is really the downfall of Aegon’s dream – a unified realm ruled by Targaryens and their dragons – and that’s sort of the entire point of including it within this narrative: it’s about what it sparks, the misunderstanding around it, what people believe, and what characters do because of it, which does fit with Martin’s use of prophecy anyway.

Similarly, the plot almost guarantees it ends here, because otherwise it gets more complicated to keep it going. Even if Rhaenyra were to tell Joffrey, well, he also dies during the Targaryen civil war. It’s not long after that Rhaenyra is forced to flee King’s Landing, and then she herself is killed.

There’s not much room to tell her next heir, Aegon the Younger, about the prophecy, and even if there were, he’s even younger than Joffrey is. So, for as much as Aegon the Conqueror’s Song of Ice and Fire is still very much motivating Rhaenyra (and, for that matter, Daemon), it does seem like, in terms of being passed down, it died with Jace.

New episodes of House of the Dragon Season 3 release at 9 pm ET on Sundays on HBO and HBO Max.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!