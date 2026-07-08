I’m Still Mad That an Adaptation of This 10/10 Fantasy Book Has Been in Development Hell for 20 Years

Fantasy books are great sources for movie and TV adaptations, but a disappointing number of them get picked up and stall in development hell — and one 10/10 novel has, tragically, been there in some capacity for the last 20 years. Franchises like HBO’s Game of Thrones and Warner Bros.’ Lord of the Rings prove how well fantasy can do on-screen, and Hollywood clearly sees its potential. A number of fantasy and romantasy novels have been optioned in recent years, from Joe Abercrombie’s The Devils and James Islington’s The Will of the Many to Rebecca Yarros’ Fourth Wing and Callie Hart’s Quicksilver.

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Unfortunately, studios snagging the rights to a story is only one step of the adaptation process. Not every project makes it all the way to the end, and that’s led to disappointment for fans of several hit series. One of the biggest recent examples is the cancelled Court of Thorns & Roses show, which was in limbo for years before officially not moving forward. And there’s one incredible fantasy book that’s had multiple attempts to bring it life over the last 20 years. Despite its potential and the clear interest from Hollywood, it’s still no closer to seeing the screen.

Multiple Attempts at Adapting The Lies of Locke Lamora Have Stalled Over the Last 20 Years

The Lies of Locke Lamora by Scott Lynch is widely considered a fantasy staple, and it’s been picked up for an adaptation more than once in the last two decades. Sadly, nothing has ever come of it. Warner Bros. Pictures initially snagged the rights to the novel, which follows a gang of thieves on a dangerous heist, back in 2006 (via Variety). Despite having writers Kevin and Dan Hageman attached, this adaptation never made progress. Lynch eventually confirmed the rights had lapsed on Tumblr, but he noted there was “another development effort underway.” That didn’t go very far either.

A third attempt at bringing the book to the screen was made when Phoenix Pictures and Critical Content optioned it for a multi-book deal in 2019. Lynch confirmed it was in “a very early stage of development” on Twitter (now X), but this crack at the story never saw significant movement either. All in all, The Lies of Locke Lamora has been stuck in development hell for two decades now. It’s genuinely a shame, as it’s an incredible fantasy book — and one that lends itself to a screen adaptation in multiple ways.

The Lies of Locke Lamora Is a 10/10 Fantasy Book That’s Perfect for the Screen

It’s hard to find 10/10 fantasy books, but The Lies of Locke Lamora masters everything from plotting and world-building to its character work. There would be much to appreciate in a screen adaptation, as it benefits from many of the strengths Game of Thrones does. It has a brutally realistic world, and the first book’s setting bears similarities to Venice. It’d be a stunningly dark backdrop to recreate on-screen. The characters offer a great deal of depth, and their antics would keep the suspense high throughout a show or film. It’d all come together to deliver an engaging and memorable viewing experience.

Perhaps the biggest reason the Gentleman Bastard books would be ideal adaptations, however, is the fact that they don’t feature heavy fantasy elements right off the bat — something Game of Thrones also benefited from. The Lies of Locke Lamora is set in a fantasy world, but it doesn’t feature much magic until the later books. Even then, it’s not on the level of a Brandon Sanderson novel. This makes the series easier to bring to life than something like Mistborn, so it’s a wonder Hollywood hasn’t gone all the way with an adaptation yet. We’re not giving up on one just yet, though. Perhaps there will be renewed interest whenever the fourth Gentleman Bastard book finally arrives. It’d be nice after 20 years of waiting.

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