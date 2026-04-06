Marvel Officially Admits the Kingpin’s Greatest Weakness (& It’s Not What You Think)

On the second episode of Daredevil: Born Again, Kingpin announced what he wanted, and revealed that might be his greatest weakness. Kingpin doesn’t like to admit that he has any weaknesses, but there are moments where he has his softer moments and actually admits to something that shows that he does have weaknesses, and that happened when he was with the only person he loves in the episode, “Shoot the Moon.” This episode was split between Wilson Fisk’s Vigilante Task Force grabbing even normal people on the streets and Daredevil planning his next move with Karen Page.

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This led to a quiet moment where Wilson Fisk and his wife Vanessa were lying in bed together. Vanessa had a nightmare and she knows that Bullseye is targeting her and why. She then spoke to Fisk about leaving New York City, but he asked why they would give this up. She then asked him what else he wanted, and Fisk said that he wanted to conquer and control new worlds. However, he then made the comment that he wants to leave something behind, but he admitted he has no heir so there is no one who can carry on his legacy.

Kingpin’s Failure is Undeniable in Daredevil: Born Again

Image Courtesy of Marvel

This concern doesn’t exist in the comic books, but it doesn’t matter to Wilson Fisk there now. In the comics, Fisk has a son named Richard Fisk, who went by the criminal name The Rose. However, in the comics, Fisk’s wife Vanessa is also dead and he has since moved on to dating the villain known as Typhoid Mary. Despite that, Fisk has given up his empire in the comics and left with Mary, letting the other mafia heads fight for what is left.

That is not how Wilson Fisk is in the Disney+ series right now. This moment still sees Fisk as the controlling mayor of New York City, where he enjoys having control and ensuring that everyone answers to him. However, it seems almost natural that he will fall, and not just because he is a villain in a superhero series. Wilson Fisk is arrogant and he has people in his own inner circle working against him. He does have one person who will do anything for his boss, with Daniel there to do anything asked of him, although he likely will have a tragic end thanks to his blind loyalty toward the Kingpin.

That said, there will come a time where Wilson Fisk realizes that what he has built is not enough for him. The fact that he has no heir means he will realize that he has no one to leave his empire too, and when he is gone, it will likely go up in a puff of smoke. The Kingpin is not someone who doesn’t want to build something grand only to have it mean nothing after he is gone. If the MCU goes in the same direction as Marvel Comics, someone like Luke Cage will take his place and win the next election for the mayoral position in New York City and everything Fisk built will dissipate, and this failure is imminent. Even someone as arrogant as the Kingpin knows this.

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