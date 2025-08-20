Marvel Fans Think the MCU Has Cast Scarlet Witch and Vision’s Other Child

Joe Locke and Ruaridh Mollica are twinning. On Wednesday, theater director Jack Serio shared a photo of Locke (Agatha All Along, Heartstopper) and Mollica (The Franchise, A Thousand Blows) from their West End production of Clarkston, showing the co-stars — who play kindred souls in the drama — side by side. While Clarkston represents the pair’s first project together, Marvel fans suspect that Locke and Mollica will soon portray kindred spirits in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Mollica has been cast in the upcoming Marvel Disney+ series Vision Quest, the second series to spin out of 2021’s WandaVision after Agatha All Along. The Kathryh Hahn-led Agatha introduced Locke as the witch’s familiar, “Teen,” later revealed to be William “Billy” Kaplan: a reincarnated Billy Maximoff, son of Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch and Paul Bettany’s Vision.

Joe Locke and Ruaridh Mollica in newly shared photo 📸 pic.twitter.com/4Pp235vHB4 — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) August 20, 2025

Who Is Ruaridh Mollica in Marvel’s Vision Quest?

While Julian Hilliard played the younger Billy in WandaVision and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness opposite Jett Klyne as his twin brother Tommy Maximoff, it was Locke whose Billy became the magic-wielding Wiccan in Agatha All Along.

With the series ending on the son of the Scarlet Witch setting out with a ghostly Agatha Harkness to find Billy’s grown-up twin Tommy, fans believe Tommy Maximoff — aka the Young Avenger known as Speed — has already been found. Mollica could be playing the speedster in Vision Quest, with his character, code name Tucker, being a cover to conceal his true identity.

“Wanda’s children,” one X user shared in response to the photo. Another user wrote of Locke and Mollica together, “Billy and Tommy?”

Vision Quest details are being kept behind a firewall, but Bettany, who voiced Iron Man AI Jarvis before debuting as the synthezoid Vision in 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron, will be leading the series as his WandaVision character White Vision (an emotionless, all-white version of the android Avenger reassembled by S.W.O.R.D. after Vision’s death in 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War).

James Spader is reprising his role as Avengers villain Ultron, and Faran Tahir — who last appeared as the Ten Rings-aligned terrorist Raza way back in 2008’s Iron Man — is also set to return nearly two decades after Iron Monger Obadiah Stane (Jeff Bridges) tasked Raza with kidnapping Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr).

The cast includes T’Nia Miller (The Fall of the House of Usher) as Jocasta, who in the comics is an Ultron-created robot, Emily Hampshire (12 Monkeys) as the voice of Stark’s augmented reality security and defense system E.D.I.T.H. (Even Dead I’m the Hero), and Todd Stashwick (Star Trek: Picard) as the mercenary Paladin. Terry Matalas is head writer and showrunner.

Is Mollica playing Tommy Maximoff/Speed in Vision Quest? Tell us your theories in the comments section below.