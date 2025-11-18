The Simpsons Gives Marge a New Family Member After 36 Years (And It Involves a Heartbreaking Marriage)

The Simpsons has introduced a new member of Marge’s family after 36 years, and the newest episode broke hearts with a surprising marriage that took place in the past. The Simpsons Season 37 has been showing off new takes on the long running series’ fan favorite characters with each of its episodes so far, and has even been experimenting with all kinds of new dynamics between them. This includes the core family as well, but the newest episode took it even further with the introduction of a new member of the extended family. It turns out Marge has an aunt we didn’t know about before.

The Simpsons Season 37 explored a previously unknown part of Mayor Quimby’s past along with the rest of the history of the Quimby family overall to explain why they always seem to be at the top of the food chain. But during its exploration, it’s also revealed that Marge has an aunt named Beatrice that she had been keeping secret this whole time because that aunt had broken her heart as a young girl. Which was the result of a heartbreaking fallout of a marriage between Beatrice and Mayor Quimby.

The Simpsons Introduces Beatrice Bouvier With Season 27

Courtesy of 20th Television Animation

The Simpsons Season 37 Episode 7, “Sashes to Sashes,” dives into the history of the Quimby family, and it’s revealed that Quimby’s grandfather first came to the United States and eventually took control of a barrel factory. This helped to give him the money to be a success, but sought to carve out a new political career for the rest of their family lineage. When it’s Joe Quimby the Third’s time to run for office, he meets a young woman who chews him out about not caring about the constituents and only for himself. This woman turns out to be Marge’s aunt Beatrice.

Beatrice, voiced by Carrie Coon, eventually works for Quimby as a political advisor and the two of them fall in love. But because he was pressured by his father to be a cheater in public, Beatrice couldn’t stay married to him and the two decide to end their relationship there. As for why she’s been kept as a secret by Marge, it’s soon revealed that Beatrice broke a four year old Marge’s heart by telling her there’s no such things as princesses or love. So she’s kept her aunt out of her life all this time.

Will Marge’s Aunt Come Back?

Courtesy of 20th Television Animation

The Simpsons has had examples in the past of bringing in major guest stars as new members of the extended family, and these were limited to a single appearance outside of a few rare occasions. This is likely going to be the same case here as while Marge and Beatrice are able to patch things up when Marge realizes that Beatrice was just speaking out of a broken heart herself, the episode really isn’t about their reunion. It’s about the story of the Quimby family.

Although the introduction of a new Bouvier family member is a pretty big deal for the franchise, especially when she’s voiced by a major star, the focus of the episode is about the Quimbys more so than the Bouvier side of things. It likely means that we won’t really see this character again outside of maybe big moments for the family, especially now that her story with Marge has been settled. But it’s still a cool new debut nonetheless.

