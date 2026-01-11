3 Perfect Shows to Watch Before Bridgerton Returns to Netflix

One of Netflix‘s biggest hits is Bridgerton, now heading into its highly anticipated fourth season. But it’s been a long wait, and fans have been feeling the absence more than ever. The good news? You don’t have to just sit around until it’s back – there are plenty of other shows in the same vein, full of period romance, social intrigue, scandal, and high-society drama that hit that same addictive vibe. Each one is totally different, whether it’s more intense, irreverent, or full of personality, but they all have something that’ll grab the attention of anyone who loves Julia Quinn’s book adaptations.

Here are 3 shows you need to check out before the new season of Bridgerton drops. If you’re looking for romance, rivalry, that signature period aesthetic, and especially memorable characters, these are the series you should be watching right now.

3) Outlander

image courtesy of starz

If you’re looking for period romance with real intensity, Outlander is hands down the best pick (and honestly, it deserves more attention than it gets). The story follows Claire (Caitriona Balfe), a World War II nurse who is mysteriously transported back to 18th-century Scotland, where she becomes entangled with Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) in the middle of battles, rivalries, and political intrigue. Compared to Bridgerton, the show demands more from the viewer since it also dives into war and heavy topics. However, every minute is rewarded with complex characters and a central romance fueled by undeniable chemistry.

The romance in Outlander is visceral, packed with tension, and the series isn’t afraid to show the consequences of every choice. Of all the productions on this list, this one is the longest-running and even has a spin-off. Still, it’s absolutely worth diving into before Bridgerton‘s fourth season drops (and sticking with it, since the next season is about to wrap up the story). On top of that, it even throws in elements of time-travel to keep things fresh and unpredictable.

2) My Lady Jane

image courtesy of prime video

My Lady Jane wasn’t exactly a huge hit, which is why it got canceled. But even with just one season, it wraps up in a satisfying way that doesn’t leave you frustrated, while still leaving the door open for more. The show basically takes the real story of the Nine Days’ Queen and gives it an irreverent twist, turning historical tragedy into a clever romantic comedy. The plot follows Lady Jane Grey (Emily Bader) as she suddenly becomes queen during court scheming, betrayals, and some rather shaky alliances. But don’t go in expecting a serious historical drama.

What makes My Lady Jane work is that it knows exactly when to be funny and when to subvert your expectations, without trying to be something it’s not — though you do have to buy into the concept fully. It leans on fast-paced dialogue, very charismatic characters, and a story that enjoys playing with its own history. The result is surprisingly engaging and genuinely entertaining. It’s a bit different from Bridgerton because it emphasizes whimsy, humor, and adventure, but it still has plenty of romance to keep fans of period drama hooked.

1) The Buccaneers

image courtesy of apple tv

If you’re missing the social tension and romance of Bridgerton, The Buccaneers is a perfect fit. The show takes the classic premise of young American heiresses trying to navigate London’s high society in the 19th century and spices it up with sharper, bolder humor. On top of that, the characters actually have personality, which is something that often gets lost in period dramas (and is one of the things that makes the Netflix show stand out). Specifically, the story follows these young women as they try to secure wealthy husbands and climb the social ladder, facing customs and rivalries along the way.

The Buccaneers is easy to watch, but it’s far from shallow — each episode hits a good balance of intrigue and romance. Its biggest strength is that even though it leans on a familiar formula, it manages to be fun and fast-paced, with witty moments sprinkled in that keep you hooked. It’s not going to reinvent the genre, but if you want something that captures the essence of Bridgerton without overcomplicating things, this is the best pick.

