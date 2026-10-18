3 Slasher TV Shows That Are Perfect for a Halloween Binge (& One Is a Must-Watch for Scream Fans)

When Halloween rolls around, it’s hard to resist a good horror story, especially when there’s a killer on the loose and nobody is safe. Who doesn’t love a good slasher during this time of the year, right? It’s almost like this plot delivers everything you’d want for a proper horror night. And while movies are the obvious choice, some TV shows might actually do an even better job with the formula, giving characters more time to develop and build a mystery that keeps you hooked from one episode to the next.

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So, if you’re planning a binge-watch to get in the Halloween spirit and make the most of the season, this list has a few shows that deserve a spot on your watchlist. And trust us, if you haven’t watched any of them yet, you won’t regret giving them a shot.

3) Chucky

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The Child’s Play franchise, which introduced the world to the famous killer doll, dates back to the late ’80s and has since become a horror classic. With that in mind, a TV show was developed by Don Mancini, the same mind behind the films, and audiences really embraced it. Chucky begins when Jake Wheeler (Zackary Arthur), a teenager dealing with problems at home and at school, buys a Good Guy doll at a yard sale. The problem is that the toy houses the soul of Charles Lee Ray (Brad Dourif), a serial killer who soon begins wreaking havoc in the small town of Hackensack, New Jersey. Before long, Jake and other teenagers find themselves caught up in a series of murders that expose the town’s residents and their secrets.

And yes, it’s hard to get invested in a series when you already know it ended after three seasons and a cliffhanger. However, keep in mind that a new movie is in development that aims to continue the story established by both the TV series and the film franchise. But what makes Chucky so good? It’s the way it balances horror and comedy without letting one get in the way of the other. The show gives us brutal kills and plenty of dark humor, with the killer doll remaining one of the most entertaining characters to watch, since he’s never satisfied with simply killing someone — he also wants to make things personal. It’s one of the best picks for Halloween, thanks to both the bloodshed and a villain who knows how to steal every scene he’s in.

2) American Horror Story: 1984

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At this point, everyone knows that American Horror Story has lost some of its magic (although the show still has a loyal fanbase hoping Season 13 might turn things around), but when it comes to slashers, AHS: 1984 is great. You know those classic ’80s horror movies such as Friday the 13th? That’s exactly the idea here. The story follows five friends who go to work as counselors at Camp Redwood during the summer of 1984, but things go off the rails when they find out the place is connected to a series of murders and that a notorious killer might be back. From that point on, survival becomes the top priority, although the characters’ secrets and the discoveries they make about the camp’s history only make things more complicated.

The best thing about 1984 is that the season doesn’t try to hide its influences or pretend every reference has to mean something deeper than it actually does. The soundtrack, costumes, and overall look are straight out of the ’80s, while the kills and revelations keep the story moving. Of course, that doesn’t mean everything works perfectly, as some of the twists can feel a little too much. Still, that unpredictability is part of the fun, especially if you enjoy trying to guess who’s going to make it to the end. With just nine episodes (which is great if you don’t want to feel stuck watching a massive show), it’s a perfect pick for anyone who loves classic slashers.

1) Harper’s Island

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You might not know Harper’s Island, and that’s because almost nobody remembers it these days. On the other hand, this is a series that has a lot in common with the Scream franchise, where pretty much anyone could be the killer. The story revolves around a group of wedding guests who travel to an island off the coast of Seattle. The celebration is supposed to be a happy occasion for Henry Dunn (Christopher Gorham) and Trish Wellington (Katie Cassidy), but things take a turn when the guests start getting murdered one by one. To make matters worse, the island already has a terrible history: seven years earlier, a serial killer murdered several locals. Now that the killings have started again, it’s hard to tell whether the person responsible is connected to the old crimes or if someone in the group is hiding something.

It’s actually a pretty intriguing premise, since it strays a bit from the usual formula and isn’t the kind of story you see on TV all that often. Plus, one of the most interesting things about it is the overall structure: there are only 13 episodes, and each one features at least one death, so it doesn’t take long to realize that nobody is safe (even if they seem important to the plot). Harper’s Island keeps you guessing, coming up with theories, changing your mind, and wanting to go back to earlier scenes whenever you learn something new. Sure, not every twist is equally convincing, but the premise works really well if you’re looking for something along the lines of Scream and fun to binge during spooky season.