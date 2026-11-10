5 Agents of SHIELD Characters We Want to See Return in Marvel’s Zodiac (& 1 Is An Original MCU Favorite)

While it looked like the Marvel Cinematic Universe was phasing out live-action Disney+ shows with the cancellation of Daredevil: Born Again and Wonder Man, that isn’t what is happening. A new series called Zodiac is coming. Brad Winderbaum, head of Marvel Television, revealed it at Marvel’s New York Comic Con 2026 panel and said it is a live-action spy thriller that is looking at a 2028 release date. The logo was shown, and within the name Zodiac was the SHIELD symbol, and since the term Zodiac has a history with SHIELD in Marvel Comics, it got people excited with the prospects that the MCU could bring back Agents of SHIELD.

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There is no announcement that anyone from Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD will return in Zodiac, but the news and the logo still have fans excited about the possibility. When Winderbaum said clues could be found in the title design, and the SHIELD logo appearing in that design, it has a lot of fans excited. There are also rumors that Samuel L. Jackson will be back as Nick Fury and that his brother, Jake Fury, might be the villain. If this is Zodiac from the comics, bringing back the Agents of SHIELD cast, similar to how the MCU did with the Netflix heroes in Daredevil: Born Again, could make for a very anticipated series.

5) Lance Hunter

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Nick Blood played Lance Hunter, a mercenary who comes in to help the team after he meets Agent Phil Coulson in Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD. Hunter debuted in the Season 2 premiere, “Shadows,” as a former SAS soldier working on Isabelle Hartley’s (Lucy Lawless) mercenary crew. He is also an original comic book character, debuting in Marvel UK’s Captain Britain Weekly #19 (1977) by Gary Friedrich and Herb Trimpe, as the director of STRIKE, Britain’s answer to SHIELD.

He joined SHIELD on the TV series after he was offered a bribe to sell out the team. He is the ex-husband of Bobbi Morse (Adrianne Palicki), a character known as Mockingbird in the comics. Both Hunter and Bobbi left SHIELD in the Season 3 episode “Parting Shot.” They were captured in a botched mission, and Coulson won their release by saying they would leave SHIELD. This was supposed to set up a spinoff series called Marvel’s Most Wanted, but it never made it to series. Zodiac could easily bring back Hunter, and possibly Bobbi.

4) Melinda May

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Ming-Na Wen’s Melinda May was the clear breakout star from Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD. She debuted in the series “Pilot” and was part of the cast through the series finale, “What We’re Fighting For.” She was an original character created for the series. May crossed into comics afterward, debuting in SHIELD #1 (2014) by Mark Waid and Carlos Pacheco. Her backstory was rough, as she had to kill the Inhuman Eva Belyakov in 2008 Bahrain, and then had to shoot Eva’s young daughter Katya to save the hostages.

The trauma ended her marriage to Andrew Garner (Blair Underwood), who was later revealed as the Inhuman serial killer Lash in Season 3. Season 4 swapped her for a Life Model Decoy built by AIDA and trapped her mind in the Framework, and Season 7 caused her to become unable to feel her own emotions but sense everyone else’s. She finished the series by showing that May became a professor at SHIELD’s Coulson Academy. May is the best field operative from the series, and she would be the best bet for Zodiac.

3) Mack Mackenzie

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Henry Simmons played Alphonso ‘Mack’ Mackenzie, and he debuted in the Season 2 premiere of Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD as a mechanic. He is based on Al MacKenzie from the comics, a character who debuted in Nick Fury vs. SHIELD #3 (1988) by Bob Harras and Paul Neary. Along with Bobbi Morse, Mack was loyal at first to Real SHIELD, a rival to Agent Coulson’s team that broke away after the Hydra infiltration. He eventually came around and joined Coulson’s team.

He built himself a shotgun axe, which became his fan-favorite weapon of choice on the show. He developed a relationship with Elena “Yo-Yo” Rodriguez, which lasted from Season 3 to the finale. Mack rose through the ranks to become the Director of SHIELD after the Season 5 finale. He also showed up again in the six-part digital spinoff series Agents of SHIELD: Slingshot. When Agents of SHIELD ended, Mack was still running SHIELD, so it makes sense that he would return in Zodiac.

2) Daisy Johnson / Quake

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Chloe Bennet was the main protagonist from the start on Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD. When introduced, she went by the name Skye, a hacker that Agent Coulson recruited to work for SHIELD. She learned in Season 2 that her birth name was Daisy Johnson. She debuted in comics in Secret War #2 (2004) by Brian Michael Bendis and Gabriele Dell’Otto as the daughter of Calvin Zabo (Mister Hyde). In the comics, she became the Director of SHIELD.

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Agents of SHIELD completely reinvented the character, and she has almost no connection to the comics. Instead, she turned out to be an Inhuman rather than a mutant-adjacent agent, and her powers activated in Season 2 thanks to the Terrigen Mist. Daisy formed the Secret Warriors, a SHIELD team of Inhumans including Yo-Yo, Lincoln Campbell, and Joey Gutierrez, and by Season 4 she was working as the vigilante Quake. As the show’s most powerful agent, she should definitely return for Zodiac.

1) Agent Phil Coulson

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The character who connected Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD to the overall MCU was Agent Phil Coulson. Clark Gregg first played Coulson in Iron Man (2008), and he returned for Iron Man 2 and The Avengers. While Loki killed him in The Avengers, he returned for Agents of SHIELD, and it was later shown that Nick Fury revived him through Project TAHITI using Kree technology, and he was implanted with false memories of rehab in Tahiti.

Fury made him Director of SHIELD after Hydra’s infiltration, but he was replaced by Jeffrey Mace after the Sokovia Accords took effect. In Season 5, Coulson died again, this time in peace in Tahiti, but he ended up returning as an enhanced Life Model Decoy (LMD), where he traveled the world in his red 1962 Corvette, Lola. While this makes it a little hard for the actual Agent Coulson to return, Gregg shared the Zodiac title card, and since it included the SHIELD logo, he has been the character most linked to returning.

Who do you want to see return for the Zodiac Marvel series? Let us know what you want to see in the comments below.