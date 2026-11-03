New Marvel’s Zodiac Details Reveal How the MCU Is Correcting Its Biggest Disney+ Mistake

Marvel’s upcoming TV series Zodiac is set to hit Disney+ after Avengers: Secret Wars is released in theaters in December 2027 and will therefore herald a new era of MCU TV shows—one that, new reports suggest, will see some major corrections to Marvel and Disney’s strategy thus far. Zodiac was announced at New York Comic Con this year, along with confirmation that the series will be a spy thriller. Details have been few and far between in the time since, although there has been plenty of speculation about the series potentially having some sort of connection to the fan-favorite Marvel show Agents of SHIELD, with recent reports sadly suggesting that’s not the case.

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However, that decision may very well exemplify the type of general shift that Marvel shows will apparently be making, based on a new report from The Wrap. Specifically, these new details suggest that the show will be making some adjustments to what has become the norm in the larger franchise, in terms of both budgetary considerations and how the show will engage fans and non-fans. And, it seems, this strategy will extend beyond just Zodiac, perhaps hinting at the larger plan for MCU shows to come. Check out The Wrap’s exact commentary and more about upcoming Marvel shows below.

Zodiac Will Reportedly Have a Lower Budget And Be More Non-Fan Friendly

Per The Wrap, among the myriad other TV series considerations happening at Marvel and Disney right now, the approach to Zodiac has been one that both lowers the budget and opens up the viewership. In that report, Casey Loving stated, specifically in comparison to Wonder Man, “A Marvel TV insider said they believe that Zodiac will provide a similar jumping-on point for new fans — again with the hope that the show can continue past Season 1.” Notably, Wonder Man was cancelled after just one season, so there’s no question that Marvel would be wanting to use this model but execute it in a way that drew in more viewers (or met any other metric used to determine that the show should not be renewed). However, it feels like a fair assessment that many viewers want shows like these to be more accessible even to casual Marvel fans.

Additionally, Loving shared insight into the budget for Zodiac, writing, this time in comparison to Moon Knight, “Zodiac, in contrast, will be made with a more modest budget, with room for known characters and actors to appear in a supporting capacity. This cheaper budget will hopefully set the show up for the possibility of further seasons.” That, too, is a critical shift for Marvel, as the budgets for MCU shows are known to have been jaw-droppingly high on more than one occasion. It seems that part of that approach will mean keeping the biggest names in Marvel to cameo appearances, if they appear at all, but that, too, might resolve a major fan complaint, as it will seemingly make the shows less essential viewing than they have been of late (just look at the connection between Loki and Avengers: Doomsday for one).

Do these changes for Zodiac sound like a positive new direction for Marvel shows overall? Share your thoughts in the comments.