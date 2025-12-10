7 Great Superhero Animated Series You Can Binge in a Weekend

Superhero shows don’t serve the same purpose they used to. These days, whenever Marvel Studios drops a new series on Disney+, the assumption is that it will have enormous ramifications for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Just look at Loki, which seems harmless enough because it follows a variant of the God of Mischief. Heading into Avengers: Doomsday, Loki is taking on a significant role, holding together the multiverse that Doctor Doom is surely coming after. And the DC Universe is following in its rival’s footsteps, having Peacemaker Season 2 serve as a follow-up to Superman and set the stage for Man of Tomorrow.

Not even DC Studios’ animated shows are safe from Easter eggs and references, with Creature Commandos featuring its fair share of familiar faces from the DCU. Fortunately, even though Creature Commandos is a quick watch, there are plenty of other options for cape enthusiasts who don’t have to worry about keeping up with an entire franchise. Here are seven great superhero animated series you can binge in a weekend.

7) Wolverine and the X-Men

X-Men: The Animated Series and X-Men ’97 are, of course, the gold standard when it comes to shows about Marvel’s merry band of mutants. However, Wolverine and the X-Men has so much going for it, such as putting a hero who usually shies away from leadership roles in the spotlight. Throughout the show’s 26-episode run, nearly every major mutant makes an appearance and finds a way to make an impact. Despite ending on a cliffhanger, Wolverine and the X-Men is worth watching.

6) Batman Beyond

Two things are working against Batman Beyond as a weekend binge: it’s a direct sequel to Batman: The Animated Series, and it has 52 episodes. For those looking for a challenge, though, it’s as good as any other option. Batman Beyond travels to a futuristic Gotham City and follows a new hero, Terry McGinnis. While he’s not Bruce Wayne, he still has plenty to offer, including a sweet costume. As long as everyone watching is familiar with Batman’s story, the viewing experience should be positive.

5) Marvel Zombies

Like Batman Beyond, Marvel Zombies seems to carry a lot of baggage, since it focuses on characters who call the MCU home. But every character in the show is a variant, meaning their stories are different from their live-action counterparts. With that being the case, Marvel Zombies acts as a great jumping-on point, telling a horrifying tale about undead heroes and villains that anyone can get into. With only one, six-episode season available, there’s no reason to skip over Marvel Zombies.

4) The Boys Presents: Diabolical

Even the most diehard fans of The Boys may not be aware of the show’s most critically acclaimed spinoff, The Boys Presents: Diabolical. An anthology series of sorts, it tells different stories in Erik Kripke’s world, each more mind-bending than the last. Homelander and other familiar faces make appearances, making a quick binge of its one season the perfect way to kill time before the final season of the flagship show drops next year.

3) Green Lantern: The Animated Series

Batman and Superman get all the love when it comes to DC’s animated world. However, that doesn’t mean they’re the only characters with great shows under their belts. Green Lantern: The Animated Series gets overlooked because it only has one season, but that doesn’t speak to its quality. By shining a light on Hal Jordan and his colleagues in the Green Lantern Corps in a genuine way, the show fixes every mistake the Ryan Reynolds movie makes.

2) Batman: The Brave and the Bold

The Dark Knight is famous for taking himself seriously. Gotham City is a hard place to live, after all, so he has to pull himself out of the mud. For those who want something a little more upbeat, Batman: The Brave and the Bold takes its titular hero in a new direction, allowing him to embrace the silliness of the situations he finds himself in. While the show has three seasons, they fly by as Batman puts villains away and has fun with his sidekicks.

1) M.O.D.O.K.

After his lackluster performance in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, it’s hard to imagine M.O.D.O.K. being part of anything worthwhile. However, his solo animated series utilizes a unique animation style and hands the reins over to some heavy hitters, including Patton Oswalt and Jon Hamm. With the show only having ten episodes, there’s no harm in learning how the other half of the Marvel Universe lives.

