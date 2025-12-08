Superman & Batman May Appear In 2 DC Releases In 2026 (& Neither Is Their Own DCU Movie)

While neither hero may be appearing in their own DC Universe or Elseworlds movie until 2027, we’ll hopefully see both Superman and Batman in action again twice in 2026. David Corenswet has just made his debut as Clark Kent’s Superman in James Gunn’s eponymous reboot, and while we don’t yet know who will play Batman in the DCU, Robert Pattinson’s Dark Knight is still in service in the Batman Epic Crime Saga. Superman and Batman will be headlining their own movies in 2027, Man of Tomorrow and The Batman: Part II, but we may see them both before that.

In 2026, we may see different versions of Superman and Batman on-screen twice, but neither in their own movie. Although it doesn’t yet have a scheduled release date, My Adventures with Superman season 3 is expected to hit our screens in 2026, with Jack Quaid voicing the titular hero, while Corenswet is also expected to reprise his DCU role in Supergirl alongside Milly Alcock’s Kara Zor-El, Superman’s cousin. For Batman, he’ll be appearing in two animated projects in 2026: Batman: Caped Crusader season 2 and at least the first part of a new Batman: Knightfall animated movie series.

What Adventures Will Superman & Batman Embark On Before They Return to the DCU?

We’re on tenterhooks waiting for the first trailer for Craig Gillespie’s Supergirl, which will expand on Alcock’s cameo appearance in Superman when it hits theaters on June 26, 2026. While David Corenswet has not been officially confirmed to be appearing in Supergirl, it’s very likely Superman will show up alongside his cousin, as the lore of Krypton and their family history will be explored. On the Cartoon Network, Jack Quaid’s Superman is expected to explore an adaptation of DC Comics’ The Death of Superman story arc, while Superboy may also be making his debut.

While the Dark Knight isn’t expected to be making a live-action appearance until Robert Pattinson sports the cape and cowl again in 2027, 2026 will present some epic adventures for Batman. Batman: Caped Crusader season 2 has been confirmed to be pitting Bruce Wayne against a new and “very different” animated version of the Joker (via The Direct). Meanwhile, DC Comics’ Batman: Knightfall arc from 1993 will be adapted into a multi-part animated movie series, with the first part expected for 2026. This story saw Bane defeat an exhausted Batman, who is replaced by a figure who taints his reputation.

After making appearances throughout 2026, we’ll finally see Superman and Batman headline their own movies again in 2027. Corenswet’s Superman will be teaming up with Nicholas Hoult’s Lex Luthor to battle Brainiac in Man of Tomorrow—scheduled for July 9, 2027, while Pattinson’s Batman will be back in action in The Batman: Part II that October, outside the mainstream DCU. We’re yet to hear any casting news for the DCU’s official Batman, though many brilliant actors have been fan-cast in the role ahead of his suspected debut in The Brave and the Bold.

