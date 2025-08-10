All 5 Seasons of Fan-Favorite Zombie TV Show Are Streaming Completely Free

Streaming costs are on the rise, making a once affordable cable alternative less appealing. Thankfully, the cord cutting era has given way to a few free streaming options, making it possible to watch some of your favorite shows at no cost. Among the numerous titles streaming for free is a 2010s zombie TV show that was a fan-favorite among fans during its five-season run and remains one of the best zombie series to date.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fans hoping to revisit Z Nation but without the added cost of a streaming subscription can stream all five of seasons of the Syfy series on YouTube. Created by Karl Schaefer and Craig Engler, the series aired for five seasons and 68 episodes from 2014 until 2018, a timeframe that also saw AMC’s The Walking Dead, The CW’s iZombie, and Netflix’s own comedic take on the genre, Santa Clarita Diet. While those latter shows require a paid subscription to their respective streaming services, Z Nation Seasons 1 through 5 are streaming on YouTube free with ads.

Play video

Z Nation is set three years into a zombie apocalypse caused by a virus that swept across America and killed most humans. The final remaining hope for humankind is a man named Murphy, the only person known to have survived the infection and the last attempt to create a cure. The show follows a group of survivors as they try to transport Murphy (Keith Allan) across the country from New York to the last functioning viral lab in California.

In addition to Allan, the series also stars Kellita Smith, DJ Qualls, Russell Hodgkinson, Nat Zang, Anastasia Baranova, Michael Welch, Sydney Viengluang, Ramona Young, and Natalie Jongjaroenlarp, among others.

Z Nation set itself apart from others in the zombie apocalypse genre thanks to its unserious approach. The show balanced the doom and gloom of an apocalypse with comedic relief through its characters, absurd storylines, and over-the-top gore, earning a loyal fanbase along the way. The series wasn’t as well-received by critics, though, with its debut run only earning a meager 45% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes. In comparison, it was rated fresh with audience members, holding a 72% rating. As a whole, the series holds a 67% audience approval score.

All five seasons of Z Nation are available to stream on YouTube free with ads. The series is also available to stream on Peacock with a subscription, as well as free on ad-supported streamers Pluto TV and Tubi.

Streaming Free on YouTube

Once simply known as a place to share humorous cat clips and how-to videos, YouTube has risen to become a hidden gem in the world of streaming. The platform boasts an expansive library of TV series and films that are free to stream with ads. See some of the titles streaming for free on YouTube below.

ALF (2 seasons)

The Addams Family (2 seasons)

Unsolved Mysteries (10 seasons)

Fear Itself (1 season)

Continuum (4 seasons)

Hell’s Kitchen (6 season)

Land of the Lost (3 seasons)

Dan vs. (3 seasons)

The Dead Zone (2007)

The Dick Van Dyke Show (5 seasons)

Sanctuary (2 seasons)

21 Jump Street (4 seasons)

Bob Ross Gallery Collection (2 seasons)

Cagney & Lacey (2 seasons)