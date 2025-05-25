Cody Rhodes Makes Surprise WWE Return, Sets Unexpected Match for Money in the Bank

Play video

Saturday Night’s Main Event closed out a thrilling night with a match that had the potential to upset a lot of people, and it very much almost did. Jey Uso defended his WWE Heavyweight Championship against Logan Paul, and anytime Paul is involved, there is always the chance that he could throw things into chaos, even with a superstar as popular as Jey Uso. That’s why when John Cena interfered in the match and tried to give the win to Paul, it could have truly been the end of Uso’s Title reign, but thankfully, that wasn’t meant to be. That’s because Cody Rhodes made his surprise return and ran off Cena to help Jey retain his Title, and he followed that by setting up a truly unexpected match for Money in the Bank.

Cena teased that he might get involved earlier in the night after his win against R-Truth. Cena told Jey that it would be something if he walked away from WWE with the Undisputed WWE Championship while the World Heavyweight Championship was around the waist of a YouTuber. Paul would come out guns blazing against Uso, delivering some stiff shots to the Champion and keeping Jey from getting on a roll.

That all looked to change though when Jey caught Paul’s Lariat attempt with a huge superkick, but Paul was able to get his shoulder up at the last second. Jey would have the match sealed yet again when he hit the Frog Splash, but before the referee could finish the 3 count, Cena ran in and pulled the referee out of the ring.

Cena then proceeded to attack Uso and deliver some stomps, but when he went to finish Jey off, Rhodes made his long-awaited return and ran straight to the ring. Rhodes hit Cena with several strikes before delivering a Cross Rhodes and laying out Cena, and then Rhodes managed to dodge a charge from Paul, who had brass knuckles in his hand. After Rhodes dodged, Jey hit the Uso Splash and retained his Heavyweight Championship, but Rhodes wasn’t done with Cena.

“You’ve ruined enough! I’m sorry that the John Cena farewell tour rode right through Rhodes country, but I’m back! I’m ready to fight,” Rhodes said. “You got yourself a partner in Logan Paul, I’ve got myself a brother in the World Heavyweight Champion. We’ll see you at Money in the Bank!”

Saturday Night’s Main Event

Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker def. CM Punk and Sami Zayn

Women’s United States Championship Match: Zelina Vega (C) def. Chelsea Green

Undisputed WWE Championship Match: John Cena (C) def. R-Truth

Steel Cage Match: Damian Priest def. Drew McIntyre

World Heavyweight Championship Match: Jey Uso (C) def. Logan Paul

