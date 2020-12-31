Agents Of SHIELD Star Chloe Bennet Battling COVID-19

✖

Agents of SHIELD star Chloe Bennet is battling COVID-19. The Marvel actress talked about her experience with coronavirus on her Instagram stories. Bennet is hoping that her story can bring awareness to fans and everyone out there about how severe this virus is. She stresses that she has been super careful. Listing her mask usage, social distancing, and other precautions. But, she still got infected and other members of her family tested positive as well. 2020 is headed for its season finale, but the coronavirus pandemic is still a large issue in the United States. Bennet is asking people to make sure they run across the finish line when 2021 opens up. There aren’t very many people in the world who haven’t been affected by the pandemic, and hopefully, 2021 can be a little bit better for everyone in that regard. Check out what she had to say below:

“Hey haven’t been on here for a little, wanted to give an update… On Christmas morning I woke up with a high fever, and unable to breathe. I got tested, and I’m positive for COVID-19 … it’s been a rough week to say the least. Multiple members of my family are also infected, we’ve all been battling it out together. We’re still not in the clear, but as of now we’re doing…okay.”

“I’m sharing this because I want to iterate to anyone who still may not be taking covid seriously, please please please f****** do. Copied sucks. It just really sucks,” she continued. “I pride myself on staying healthy, I always wore a mask, social distanced, and took all the necessary precautions and I still got VERY sick. And I’m one of the lucky ones. I repeat! I’m young, healthy, and diligent about my health and this virus still knocked me the **** down and continues to do so. Even trying to just write this out is proving to be exhausting.”

“So I guess I’m on here just trying to remind anyone whose reading this, that yes 2020 is coming to an end, but this pandemic is still raging on, and if you can don’t let up. Stay distant, stay safe, wear a mask,” Bennet added. “On that note, I love you guys, stay healthy, and happy (almost) new year. X CB. P.S. **** you 2020, I can’t wait to not be in you.”

