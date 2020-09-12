Agents of SHIELD Director Throws Shade at MCU Environment

✖

Agents of SHIELD came to an end last month after seven seasons, and while it came dangerously close to cancelation a couple of times throughout the years, it ended up outlasting all of the other Marvel series. Netflix's shows were all canceled and series like The Runaways and Cloak & Dagger didn't fare much better. Not to mention the cancelation of Ghost Rider before it even began production. There have been a lot of jokes about Marvel fans not showing the series the respect they deserve, especially Agents of SHIELD. A recent meme depicting these feelings caught the attention of Mark Kolpack, the Visual Effects Supervisor for Agents of SHIELD who also directed the season six episode, "Code Yellow."

"Gotta admit, this image pretty much captures that environment as clear as day," Kolpack commented on the meme, which shows the Marvel movies getting way more love (literally) than the television shows. You can check out the meme below:

Gotta admit, this image pretty much captures that environment as clear as day. https://t.co/lUUKRk0R5Y — Mark Kolpack (@MarkKolpack) September 12, 2020

While Marvel shows haven't gotta the respect they deserve in the past, we have a feeling that's going to turn around for the upcoming Disney+ series, especially since the first slate of shows all star people from the films. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and WandaVision are expected to hit the streaming service soon as both recently went back into production after the coronavirus shutdown.

As for Agents of SHIELD, many fans are hoping for a Quake spin-off starring Chloe Bennet, who previously said she "definitely would" return. While there are currently no plans to reincorporate Daisy into the upcoming Disney+ shows, the fact that SWORD is being teased for WandaVision has fans wanting to see Bennet show up now that Daisy's story ended with her on Zephry Three, serving as the leader SHIELD's team in space.

"I definitely would," Bennet shared. "I mean, I have such a soft spot for her. I started shooting the show when I was 20, and then I finished when I was 27. To get this time right now, in isolation, to kind of contemplate the past seven years and how much it's meant to me — it hasn't really hit me yet that the show is over, so it doesn't really feel like I'm done playing her yet."

The first six seasons of Agents of SHIELD are currently streaming on Netflix along with Daredevil, The Punisher, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and The Defenders.