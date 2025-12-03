An Adult Swim Classic is Leaving Netflix Sooner Than You Think

While in North America, HBO Max is routinely the place to catch some of the biggest Adult Swim shows following their premiere on Cartoon Network, this isn’t the case worldwide. There have been several different variations of some of Warner Bros’ most beloved series finding their ways to platforms that are often considered the competition. Netflix, for example, routinely houses some unique animated series globally while not doing so in North America specifically. Unfortunately, it appears as though Rick and Morty is about to be lost in some countries around the world on Netflix.

On December 30th and 31st, the beloved Adult Swim franchise will be leaving Netflix in some of the biggest countries in the world. On the 30th, Rick and Morty will be leaving Netflix for Germany, Greece, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Lithuania, South Africa, South Korea, and Turkey. On the 31st, the Smith family will leave the streaming service in the United Kingdom, rounding out quite a few territories that will be losing the Adult Swim series on Netflix. Luckily, there are still quite a few countries that dodged this axe as Netflix will still have Rick and Morty in Argentina, Belgium, Brazil, Colombia, the Czech Republic, France, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Russia, and Switzerland.

Luckily, as far as we know in North America, Rick and Morty isn’t planning on leaving the streaming services in which it currently streams in the West. The Adult Swim series is currently a part of HBO Max and Hulu’s libraries as we speak, and this is sure to be the case for future seasons. With the Cartoon Network platform already confirming that Morty and Rick will have at least twelve seasons total, the show has a bright streaming future ahead of it.

Rick And Morty’s Spin-Off Status

Earlier this year, Adult Swim confirmed that not only will Rick and Morty have several seasons to look forward to, but a new spin-off series is on the way, focusing on the universe’s President of the United States. Legendary voice actor Keith David will be returning to his role in the series, President Curtis, and the Gargoyles/Hazbin Hotel actor had some thoughts to share. Taking to his social media account, David shared some thoughts on helming this new show.

“Citizens of America, your favorite Commander in Chief is here with a special announcement. Adult Swim has officially greenlit a brand new animated series called President Curtis, starring yours truly. We’re diving deep into Oval Office, but not the one you’re used to. I can’t wait for Rick and Morty fans to see what’s coming. President Curtis has always been a blast to play. Getting to explore his world more deeply in this new series is a dream. I can’t wait for fans to see what kind of chaos he stirs up when Rick isn’t around to steal the spotlight.”

