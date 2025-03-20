Apple TV+’s Upcoming Cyberpunk Series Adds a Spider-Man Star in Major Role

The series adaptation of Neuromancer by William Gibson is underway, with The Amazing Spider-Man 2 star Dane DeHaan officially joining the cast. On Wednesday, Apple TV+ announced that DeHaan will play Peter Riviera — a later addition to the heist crew that populates this legendary cyberpunk story. The streamer had previously announced that the main character, Case, will be played by Callum Turner, with Briana Middleton as Molly, Joseph Lee as Hideo, Mark Strong as Armitage, and Clémence Poésy as Marie-France Tessier. Filming is now underway, but no release date has been announced yet. Fans of the novel know that there are still some important casting announcements to make, but they seem to be trickling into the news cycle slowly.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Neuromancer was published in 1984 and is considered by many to be the start of the cyberpunk subgenre as we know it. If it’s not first, it’s definitely among the most influential books in this milieu. Set in high-tech, near-future dystopia, the story is about a young man whose skills as an advanced hacker have been rendered useless by an on-the-job injury. He is enticed into a huge heist with the promise that his abilities will be restored to him, but he and the crew find that they have gotten in way over their heads.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 12: Dane DeHaan visits BUILD at Build Studio on March 12, 2020 in New York City.

DeHaan plays Riviera, the crew’s expert thief. It’s no spoiler to say that he has a violent temperament, as Case and the rest of the crew recognize this immediately and keep their guards up around Riviera. He joins them after the job is already underway, and is with them as it begins to go sideways.

DeHaan played Harry Osborn, a.k.a. the Green Goblin in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, but he has many other prominent credits to his name. He has had mixed success in the geek culture space, with Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets falling short of expectations. His most recent film roles were in 2023 as Kenneth Nichols in Oppenheimer and Brad in Dumb Money.

Fans have been hoping for a faithful adaptation of Neuromancer for years, and not too long ago, DeHaan was brought up frequently in fan-casting discussions online. Fans could see the actor playing Case, but as the troubled hero is supposed to be 24 years old in the book, many believed 39-year-old DeHaan had aged out of the role. However, now that 35-year-old Turner has been cast as Case, it’s clear that the show will take some liberties with that aspect of the timeline.

Neuromancer began filming in January in Tokyo, so work should be well underway now. Apple TV+ has been dropping casting news and other updates, but has not pinpointed a release date for the series yet. For now, Gibson’s book and its two sequels are available in print, digital, and audiobook formats.